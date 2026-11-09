DeMarvion Overshown Criticized by Cowboys' Stephen Jones For Dumb Penalty

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Lucas Oil Stadium with a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and the game certainly wasn't without its fair share of wackiness.

Dallas nearly blew another double-digit lead thanks to a wild catch-and-run fumble from CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter that appeared to give the Colts a massive boost of momentum.

Fortunately, the Cowboys responded by forcing a fumble of their own in the red zone, as Quinnen Williams punched the ball out of Jonathan Taylor's grasp. The takeaway helped stall a Indianapolis drive that was aided by 55 yards worth of penalties from the Dallas defense.

But as the Cowboys gathered to celebrate the turnover, another flag was thrown, this time on linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Inactive with hamstring and back injuries, Overshown looked just fine as he illegally ran on the field in street clothes, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Dallas.

Stephen Jones Comments on DeMarvion Overshown's Penalty

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an appearance Monday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones didn't hold back his honest thoughts on Overshown's penalty.

“It is (unacceptable). … It’s not a good look. It’s not a disciplined look," Jones said. "We certainly didn’t play a disciplined game yesterday with (14) penalties. We have to be better than that.”

Fortunately for Dallas, Overshown's mistake, as dumb as it was, didn't hurt the team's chances of winning the game. The Cowboys certainly had a slew of other penalties that were much more impactful, including DaRon Bland's 40-yard pass interference that came only a few plays before Overshown ran onto the field.

DeMarvion Overshown on Penalty: "My Bad"

NFL Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown took to social media to acknowledge his mistake.

"Was just tryna celebrate with the guys... my bad G," Overshown wrote on Instagram.

Cowboys already have mixed feelings about Overshown, who has dealt with a ton of injury issues and has only played in 22 of a possible 60 games in his career with the team. Sunday's penalty doesn't exactly improve this outlook, especially since he ran on his injured hamstring.

Overshown had been playing well in the two contests prior to Week 9, as he had an interception and forced fumble following a five-game absence. Hopefully he returns to action in Week 10's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

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