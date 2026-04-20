If the Dallas Cowboys decide to stick and pick at No. 12 and hold on to their No. 20 pick later in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the team will have plenty of options.

The No. 20 pick is a sweet spot for a trade back, as prospects in that area and those slated to go early in the second round are similarly graded. That means the Cowboys can move back, acquire another pick or improve a later pick and still get a prospect who can help them immediately.

According to Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline, that is an approach the Cowboys are considering.

Pauline reports that the Cowboys are targeting San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the No. 20 pick.

However, Pauline also notes that, ideally, the Cowboys would like to trade back from No. 20 and land one of those two players.

"I’m told cornerback Chris Johnson and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez are in play for the Cowboys with the 20th pick, their second selection in the initial round. Ideally, the team would like to trade down from that slot and then select either of the two," he reported.

Why Cowboys have needs at CB and LB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback and linebacker are two of the biggest needs the Cowboys have going into the draft.

Dallas has two uncertainties in Shavon Revel, who the jury is still out on after an injury-plagued rookie season that saw him play at a less-than ideal level, and DaRon Bland, who has had issues staying on the field and hasn't played well when he has been on it.

Another concern is slot cornerback, where Dallas failed to replace Jourdan Lewis last season after he left in free agency. Jerry Jones didn't mince words about how much he regretted letting Lewis leave for the Jacksonvilla Jaguars.

At linebacker, the Cowboys struck out on both Logan Wilson and Kenneth Murray and neither one was brought back. Now, there's a void next to DeMarvion Overshown and Dallas needs a starter who can wear the green dot.

Johnson and Rodriguez are perfect fits

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has seen his stock rise throughout the pre-draft process, partly because he has shown out in workouts, and also because of the respective falls of Avieon Terrell and Jermod McCoy, as Pauline noted.

"Last week, I mentioned that it’s looking more and more as though Johnson will be a first-round pick, and with uncertainty surrounding the knee of Jermod McCoy and Avieon Terrell struggling with injury during the pre-draft process, now it seems like a sure thing," Pauline wrote.

Johnson has good size, 4.4 speed and offers versatility with his ability to play inside and out. He can compete on the boundary with Bland and Revel, or in the slot with guys like Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.

In 2025, Johnson posted the third-best coverage grade (92.4) in the country among cornerbacks, and he even showed out when asked to blitz with a grade of 86.6, which is especially important should he land in the slot.

Rodriguez has also seen a precipitous rise in terms of his draft stock. Not only does he sport an elite mustache, but Rodriguez offers top-notch athleticism, a high football IQ and playmaking ability, as evidenced by his for picks and one fumble return for touchdown last season.

Rodriguez notched the best Pro Football Focus grades among linebackers in both run defense (95.3) and in coverage (92.7) during the 2025 campaign. He is also capable of wearing the green dot.

Dallas would be in good shape if it can land either player at No. 20, but the Cowboys would be in even better shape if they can trade back and improve their draft assets and also land one of them.