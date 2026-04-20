What Happens if Cowboys Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

Connecting the Dallas Cowboys to a trade in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft has been all the rage this offseason.

It's logical why that's the case, as the Cowboys are armed with two first-round picks and have the flexibility to make a huge move up into the top 10.

What hasn't been discussed much is the Cowboys moving back, whether that be from No. 12 or No. 20. While it's not impossible to think the Cowboys could trade back from their initial spot, it's far more likely that the team will trade back from No. 20.

Keeping that in mind, we're taking a look at a pair of trade-back scenarios for Dallas from the No. 20 overall pick, and we'll also share how realistic we think a trade back from No. 12 is.

A big trade down from No. 20

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys get: Pick Nos. 34 (second round, 560 points), 65 (third round, 265 points), 143 (fifth round, 34.5 points)

Cardinals get: Pick Nos. 20 (850 points) and 218 (seventh round, 3.8 points)

This amounts to a desperation play from the Arizona Cardinals, but general manager Monti Ossenfort is also in a desperate situation, as he could be on the hot seat and also needs a franchise quarterback.

The Cardinals are reportedly interested in Alabama's Ty Simpson, but they also have quarterback-needy teams in front of their pick in the second round like the New York Jets (No. 33), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) and Cleveland Browns (No. 24), which is why Arizona would make this massive leap up.

While a it's a big move back for the Cowboys, there seems to be a very small gap between the grades of prospects from Dallas' No. 20 pick to the beginning of the second round.

In this scenario, the Cardinals get their quarterback while Dallas gets the second-round pick it doesn't have currently. In that spot, the Cowboys can still land a quality edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker or safety, depending on who they take at No. 12.

In addition, the Cowboys add an extra third-round pick and swap out the seventh-rounder for a fourth fifth-round pick, which puts Dallas in position to make a move to add another fourth-rounder come Day 3.

In terms of who could be available at No. 34, the Cowboys might be looking at a board that includes edge rushers Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker, Gabe Jacas and Malachi Lawrence, defensive backs Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Treydan Stukes, D'Angelo Ponds and Chris Johnson, and linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Jacob Rodriguez.

A smaller trade down from No. 20

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cowboys get: Pick Nos. 24 (740 points) and 70 (third round, 245 points)

Browns get: Pick Nos. 20 (850 points) and 92 (third round, 132 points)

Now it's time for a less robust trade-down scenario. We could see the Browns getting aggressive to trade up for an offensive tackle or wide receiver, two positions the team still needs to address.

The belief is there could be a run on offensive tackles starting outside the top 10 and the Browns might miss out on that if Cleveland sticks and picks at No. 24.

In this scenario, the Cowboys move back four spots but move up 22 in the third round, which puts them in striking distance to pull off a later trade to get into the second round in a package that could include their fourth-round pick.

Taking a look at the board here, Dallas could have Keldric Faulk, Zion Young and perhaps even Akheem Mesidor at edge rusher.

An epic but not impossible slide could hand the Cowboys Jermod McCoy, but other cornerbacks like Colton Hood, Chris Johnson and Brandon Cisse may also be available. This might be another spot for McNeil-Warren, and linebacker CJ Allen might still be available, as well.

Would the Cowboys trade back from No. 12?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nothing is impossible in the NFL, but if you're asking us if a trade back from No. 12 is realistic for the Cowboys, we would answer that with a resounding "no."

The Cowboys should do one of two things with their first first-round pick: stick and pick or trade up.

The further back Dallas moves from No. 12, the less of a chance it has to draft the immediate impact player Christian Parker's defense desperately needs.

We just don't see the Cowboys stacking the deck against themselves with a move back from 12.