Could Dallas Cowboys Take Non-Traditional Approach for Crucial Defensive Role?

Not only do the Dallas Cowboys need a linebacker, they need one who can wear the green dot on Sundays.

Just in case you aren't aware of what a green-dot linebacker is, it's the quarterback of the defense. The player is in charge of relaying the defensive play-calls that come in through their helmet that is marked with a green-dot sticker to the rest of the defense and making sure everyone is lined up properly before the snap.

That job is almost always taken by a starting inside linebacker because of where they line up, and right now the Cowboys only have one staring-caliber linebacker on their roster in DeMarvion Overshown, but Dallas hasn't given him that role.

The expectation is the Cowboys will sign and draft players at the position moving forward and one of those players will end up with the job, although putting a rookie in charge of something as important as the green dot is a risky proposition, at best.

Rookies have enough on their plate as is and adding the green-dot responsibility on top of that would only make life more difficult. It would be far more ideal for a veteran to take it.

Could Jalen Thompson wear the green dot?

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could the Cowboys take the non-traditional route and give it to someone like Jalen Thompson, Dallas' 2026 free-agent acquisition and newest safety?

We have seen safeties take on the green dot in the past, however rare it might be.

That topic was broached by a Cowboys fan in a recent mailbag posted on the team's official website, and it's a logical question. After all, Thompson is a smart, experienced player who could play box safety and slot corner, which is important because whoever wears the green dot has to be near the line of scrimmage.

While neither Patrik Walker nor Tommy Yarrish totally shot it down, neither one thinks it's not an ideal scenario because Thompson's responsibilities could lead to playing farther away from the line of scrimmage on some plays, which would make it impossible to communicate with the defensive line.

"As far as intellect and versatility goes, I could see why you'd ponder this. And, to be honest, I wouldn't be entirely against it," Walker stated. "The problem is not that it's nontraditional by coaching standards, it'swhy it's nontraditional by coaching standards."

"The green dot is typically an inside linebacker, preferably the MIKE (middle LB), because he is the heart of the defensive operation," he added. "As such, the onus is often on that position to make sure everyone is lined up correctly and to communicate the play call, not a defensive back who, should someone on the defensive line be out of sorts, can't do much about it if they happen to be at free safety (or even box safety but in a cover look pre-snap)."

Best free-agent LBs for the green dot role

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As we look at the list of free agents still available, two immediately jump off the page: Bobby Wagner and Bobby Okereke.

Both players wore the green dot in their previous stops and would be ideal fits for the role in Dallas.

We would prefer Wagner who, despite his age, is still playing at a very high level and will only command a one-year deal. He can mentor Overshown and whoever the Cowboys draft, and the latter could take over for the veteran in 2027.

Wagner remains a possibility for the Cowboys, also, after we saw head coach Brian Schottenheimer heap a ton of praise on the future Hall of Famer while attending the owners meetings.