Dallas Cowboys Fans Hilariously Campaign For TJ Watt Trade After Steelers' Loss

Dallas Cowboys Nation is still riding high, following the late-night Wednesday trade that landed the team star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Porter Jr. gives Dallas a much-needed shutdown cornerback and immediately upgrades their significantly depleted secondary, and is just the latest former Steeler to make his way to America's Team.

Dallas and Pittsburgh have become active trade partners in the past 16 months, with the Cowboys acquiring Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens, Porter, and former first-round pick Broderick Jones. As an added bonus, the Steelers hired former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to take over for Mike Tomlin after he stepped down at the end of last season.

Now, Cowboys fans are starting a campaign for the two teams to pick up the phones once again to swing another trade after the Steelers fell to 2-2 with a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. This time, fans want Jerry Jones and company to make a run at perennial All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Cowboys Phone Poke Fun At Recent Steelers Trades

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the heels of Joey Porter Jr.'s "miraculous recovery" from his back injury that sidelined him for Steelers training camp and the first three games of the season, Cowboys fans all came through with the same joke.

One fan wrote, "TJ Watt said “better quit playing or I'm going to Dallas [expletic] boi." Another shared an edit of Watt in a Cowboys uniform with the caption, "Let’s finish what should’ve been! Yo Jerry you one more trade in you!"

The jokes began pouring out when Watt was caught yelling at the team's defensive staff through the headset after a brutal play call from the coaches.

TJ WATT LOOKS FRUSTRATED IN PITTSBURGH I THINK HIS BACK IS HURT! pic.twitter.com/hLH3iRAXKY — J Tuck (@jtuck151) October 2, 2026

Fans are keeping the hope alive, with another joking: "The Dallas Cowboys TJ Watt jersey is already in the cart for Week 7."

The NFL trade deadline is officially set for Tuesday, November 10, so Week 7 would be an optimistic deadline for the far-fetched trade, but you can't let facts get in the way of a good joke.

If Jerry did pull off another heist, however, he would forever be in the good graces of fans until the end of time.

Jerry Jones is going to save T. J. Watt next. pic.twitter.com/HiGxgVGUIT — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) October 2, 2026

Unfortunately, while the trade is fun to think about in an alternate universe, it just isn't realistic. T.J. Watt, no matter how frustrated he is, will likely retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and the Cowboys just wouldn't have the resources to bring Watt to Big D.

In the meantime, Dallas will hit the field in Week 4 against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon. We'll have to see if Watt's former teammate suits up for his first game of the year.

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