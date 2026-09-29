Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Cowboys' Putrid Game Management vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of walking away from Rio de Janeiro with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens at Maracan Stadium. Dallas had the ball at the goal line before things went terribly wrong.

A series of questionable play calls led to the team settling for a field goal, which was followed by Dallas kicking the ball out of bounds on the following kickoff.

With seven seconds and the ball at the 35-yard line, former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson fired a dart down the center of the field and exposed the Cowboys' thin secondary with a big gain to set up the game-winning field goal. That was a wrap for Dallas, and the 10-hour flight home suddenly felt even longer.

On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stopped by 105.3 The Fan for his weekly appearance and opened up on the poor game management down the stretch.

Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Cowboys' Game Management

Jerry Jones on @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX on the team's clock management and explanation from Schotty on the Dak Prescott throwaway on third down:



“There’s no explanation that you’re satisfied with. None. Let’s be sure that we all understand that. They don't have one… pic.twitter.com/2GFqlcjkwG — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) September 29, 2026

“There’s no explanation that you’re satisfied with. None," Jones said. "Let’s be sure that we all understand that. [The coaching staff] doesn’t have one that they’re satisfied with. There’s an evaluation of how to not make the same mistakes again, which is what you should be doing.”

Brian Schottenheimer has taken responsibility for the major mishap on the third-down call where Dak Prescott threw the ball away instead of throwing to George Pickens on the front pylon, while Prescott openly acknowledged the team should have had a better strategy and run the ball while they were knocking on the door of the end zone.

With a week to prepare for a Week 4 showdown against the winless Houston Texans on the road, let's hope that everyone can come together and get on the same page as quickly as possible.

It's never easy to get over a heartbreaking loss like the one Dallas suffered at Maracana Stadium, but it's an opportunity for the team to grow and bounce back by showing the rest of the league what they are really made of.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 4, is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Joe Davis will provide play-by-play for the game, while Greg Olsen will serve as the analyst alongside Davis in the booth. Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

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