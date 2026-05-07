Dallas Cowboys Finally Have Chance to Sign Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore
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The Dallas Cowboys have gotten busy in free agency following the end of the 2026 NFL Draft last week.
Dallas signed a pair of veteran wide receivers in Tyler Johnson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling along with adding former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Curtis Robinson. This comes after the Cowboys made multiple moves at the start of free agency to address the team's defensive issues while also bringing in offensive depth.
The Cowboys also reportedly hosted former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and first-round pick Adoree' Jackson for a free agency visit on Wednesday, something that indicates Dallas could looking to sign him to a deal.
But it hasn't stopped there. There's now a chance for Dallas to make one of the biggest signings of its offseason with another potential addition to the secondary, one that has already been lightly linked to the Cowboys.
Indianapolis Colts Release CB Kenny Moore, Setting Up Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday that they have released Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore after failing to find a trade partner for him. The Colts had been trying to trade Moore prior to the NFL Draft, potentially allowing the team to package him with picks, but they were unable to do so.
The Cowboys were one of the teams rumored to be interested in Moore, something that shouldn't come as a surprise considering the lack of production Dallas had in the secondary last season. The team addressed this with multiple signings in free agency but Moore could now be the final addition that the Cowboys have been looking for.
He would immediately join the roster with the expectation of being a starting cornerback on a defense that already includes first-round rookie Caleb Downs, former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
Moore, 30, went undrafted in 2017 after playing at D-II Valdosta State, but it didn't take him long to produce with the Colts after getting his big break.
In nine years with Indianapolis, Moore played in 132 regular season games with 111 starts while posting 649 total tackles (498 solo), 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 68 pass breakups, 21 interceptions and five total defensive touchdowns.
The Cowboys no longer need to feel desperate about potentially trading for Moore after making multiple signings in the secondary already, but his release now allows Dallas to go in with a different approach and make a move if the front office chooses.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7