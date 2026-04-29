One Veteran Free Agent Cowboys Must Sign After NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable additions to their 2026 roster over the past week thanks to the NFL Draft and late action in free agency.

The team added Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence before trading for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters. Along with signing two veteran wide receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson and linebacker Curtis Robinson, Dallas has brought in multiple draft picks and undrafted rookies to add to an already new-look roster.

But despite all of this, Dallas still needs to add more talent to its linebacker room in order for the coaching staff to feel better about the defense headed into the first year under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Trading for Winters, signing Robinson and drafting Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham is certainly better than where Dallas started the offseason but isn't quite enough. Adding another linebacker in free agency would be just what Dallas needs for a potentially vastly improved defense next season.

Cowboys Need to Sign Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wagner, 35, remains unsigned this offseason after two years with the Washington Commanders. The 10-time Pro Bowler is the NFL's active career leader in total tackles with exactly 2,000.

There's no doubt that Wagner's career is coming to an end but he has shown the capability to contribute potentially two or three more seasons as a starting-caliber player on defense. Last year in Washington, he put together his 14th straight 100-tackle season with 162 total (79 solo) along with 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

On top of that production, Wagner has started in all but one of the 68 possible regular season games the past four years. He's been as durable as any linebacker in the league despite his age.

Adding Wagner is a move that the Cowboys need to make work, even if it means working around the $13 million in cap space that the team still has. He had signed a one-year, $9 million deal last offseason with Washington, so Dallas will need to try to meet a similar number or even lower.

Bobby Wagner on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That feels worth it to land a player like Wagner, who would immediately give Dallas a strong veteran presence in the locker room while being an extension of Parker on defense.

If the Cowboys want to get back into Super Bowl contention, Wagner's unique leadership and production combination might be enough to make the money work and give him a deal.

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