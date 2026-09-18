Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions Week 2: Expert Picks for NFC East Battle
For the second straight week, the Dallas Cowboys will take on an NFC East opponent, this time in the Washington Commanders.
The winner of this matchup will emerge from the cellar of the NFC East after the Cowboys had a bitterly disappointing defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, and the Commanders were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas won each of the two meetings with Washington in 2025, and the Cowboys have won eight of the last 10 dating back to 2021. The Cowboys also own the all-time mark over the Commanders, 81-49-2 (including playoffs).
The Cowboys enter this matchup as the better favorites, but as we saw last week, that means nothing. Here's how experts see things going between Dallas and Washington on Sunday afternoon.
MMQB
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Commanders
- Pamela Maldonado: Commanders
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 28
- Commanders: 3
The Cowboys were the overwhelming favorites last week by an even bigger margin of 29-2 and we know how that worked out.
But on to the next...
We see a bounce-back game for the Cowboys in this one, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
Washington has a shaky cornerbacks room that can be exploited if Dallas can protect Dak Prescott, which could prove difficult after the Commanders racked up 18 pressures last week. But without big names off the edge, I tend to believe Washington's showing was a fluke and the Cowboys will do a better job protecting the quarterback than Philadelphia did in Week 1.
What I'm not confident in is the Cowboys' defense, even against a very suspect Washington offensive line. Even if the Cowboys get some pressure, Jayden Daniels' athleticism allows him to escape and still make a play, whether it's with his legs or arms.
I don't think we'll be able to say Dallas' defense is fixed after this week, but the offense will have its get-right game in a win over Washington.
Final score: Dallas 30, Washington 24
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.