Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions Week 2: Expert Picks for NFC East Battle

For the second straight week, the Dallas Cowboys will take on an NFC East opponent, this time in the Washington Commanders.

The winner of this matchup will emerge from the cellar of the NFC East after the Cowboys had a bitterly disappointing defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, and the Commanders were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas won each of the two meetings with Washington in 2025, and the Cowboys have won eight of the last 10 dating back to 2021. The Cowboys also own the all-time mark over the Commanders, 81-49-2 (including playoffs).

The Cowboys enter this matchup as the better favorites, but as we saw last week, that means nothing. Here's how experts see things going between Dallas and Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Commanders

Pamela Maldonado: Commanders

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 28

Commanders: 3

The Cowboys were the overwhelming favorites last week by an even bigger margin of 29-2 and we know how that worked out.

But on to the next...

We see a bounce-back game for the Cowboys in this one, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Washington has a shaky cornerbacks room that can be exploited if Dallas can protect Dak Prescott, which could prove difficult after the Commanders racked up 18 pressures last week. But without big names off the edge, I tend to believe Washington's showing was a fluke and the Cowboys will do a better job protecting the quarterback than Philadelphia did in Week 1.

What I'm not confident in is the Cowboys' defense, even against a very suspect Washington offensive line. Even if the Cowboys get some pressure, Jayden Daniels' athleticism allows him to escape and still make a play, whether it's with his legs or arms.

I don't think we'll be able to say Dallas' defense is fixed after this week, but the offense will have its get-right game in a win over Washington.

Final score: Dallas 30, Washington 24

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