Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart For Week 2 Tips Hand At DeMarvion Overshown Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for Week 2 of the 2026-27 NFL season, after suffering a massive letdown in the primetime season opener.

Dallas fell to the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, but now has an opportunity to bounce back against another NFC East foe in the team's home opener against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys enter Week 2 as slight favorites at home despite the poor performance in Week 1, and we're now getting a first look at the unofficial depth chart for Sunday afternoon's game.

One of the biggest questions is who will fill in for DeMarvion Overshown and Malik Hooker after both men suffered injuries in the season opener. Overshown will miss a few weeks with a strained hamstring, while Hooker broke a bone in his forearm.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is hit out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at Metlife Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When you look at the "next man up" on the unofficial depth chart for Week 2, the answers become clear.

Let's take a closer look at who will be stepping up to fill the voids left by Overshown and Hooker.

Dallas Cowboys' Unofficial Week 2 Depth Chart

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we should not expect to see any changes to the starting lineup on offense despite the unit's slow start on Sunday night, there will be some shake-ups on defense. The unit struggled to get off of the field and looked lost in coverage, so we'll have to see how Christian Parker adjusts his strategy and game plan.

When it comes to replacing Malik Hooker, he is listed as a co-starter with free-agent acquisition P.J. Locke. Because we know Hooker will be out for several weeks with his fractured forearm, we should expect to see an increased snap count for Locke, though rookie Caleb Downs will likely slide into a primary safety role alongside Jalen Thompson.

At middle linebacker, there is less clarity, but Overshown's replacement will come down to second-year linebacker Shemar James, who was the team's fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft, or rookie Jaishawn Barham.

James flashed some brilliance during his rookie campaign, so he would be a strong choice to step in for Overshown until he is healthy enough to return, while Barham is another intriguing option. Barham was one of the standouts during training camp before being held back by a groin injury, so making up for some lost reps could be beneficial in the long run. Of course, Barham did show a lack of discipline during the season opener, so James could be the safer choice for Parker and Co.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a full week of practice ahead of them, so we will have to wait to see who will step into a starting role, but whoever it is, it has to be an improvement over what we saw to start the season.

Stay tuned throughout the week for the latest injury updates and practice reports as the team gears up for Week 2 on Sunday, September 20. Kickoff against the Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —