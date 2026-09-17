3 Dallas Cowboys Poised For Breakout in Week 2 vs. Commanders

Week 1 was a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys. They fell to the New York Giants 28-20 thanks in large part to their defense, which had a terrible debut under Christian Parker.

The good news for Dallas is that even with their poor performance on defense, and uneven play on offense, they still were just one touchdown from tying things up. That means they should have some confidence that they can get back on track with a few tweaks.

They also understand it's a long season and things can change in a hurry, especially if a few breakout stars emerge throughout the year. That being said, here's a look at three young players who could be on the verge of doing exactly that in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, Donovan Ezeiruaku was one of the lone bright spots on defense, earning a team-high 86.5 overall grade from PFF. He finished with 10 tackles and a half-sack, and could be in line for more against the Commanders.

Ezeiruaku will be lined up across from Brandon Coleman, who is a third-year starter but had a grade of just 55.9 in Week 1 and a 49.7 in pass protection. Getting Jayden Daniels on the turf won't be easy due to his mobility, but Ezeiruaku is poised to spend the day harassing the Washington quarterback, which will further cement him as a breakout star in year two.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just ahead of the Week 1 opener, Brevyn Spann-Ford agreed to a three-year, $18 million extension. A former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota, Spann-Ford has emerged as an excellent blocking tight end and saw an uptick in pass targets against the Giants.

Spann-Ford had two receptions for 14 yards, which might not seem like much, but the Cowboys were trying to get him involved early. That changed when they fell behind as Dak Prescott was trying to push the ball down the field more, but if Dallas can get more possessions in Week 2, Spann-Ford is set to benefit. That could lead to a breakout for him against the Commanders.

Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the primary nickel in the Dallas defense, rookie Caleb Downs will have his hands full this weekend with Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin both capable of playing in the slot. Each had 17 snaps in the slot in Week 1, and that share could be similar this weekend.

Diggs had the better performance against the Eagles, recording 55 yards and a touchdown on four receptions while McLaurin had just 14 yards on two receptions. As if those two stars weren’t enough of a concern, Washington also has Antonio Williams who took 11 snaps in the slot and had a stellar debut with 64 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Despite McLaurin’s low numbers in the season opener, all three players are capable of going off, which is why Downs will need to be at his absolute best regardless of which player lines up across from him.

Thankfully, Downs is more than capable of rising to the challenge. In his pro debut, Downs had eight tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble while surrendering just five yards on one reception. Some would call that a breakout, but another shutdown performance against names such as McLaurin and Diggs would be a true breakout for the first-round pick.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —