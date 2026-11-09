Cowboys' George Pickens Linked To AFC Juggernaut Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

We are approximately 24 hours away from the NFL trade deadline, and all eyes will be on whether the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones decide to pull off a blockbuster move for the second straight year.

Dallas is riding high after a crucial win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, and must now decide whether they want to push their chips into the center of the table and go all-in on the season in a wide-open NFC East.

Of course, the team could also go the opposite route, which has led to a lot of speculation about whether the team could decide to trade away star wide receiver George Pickens.

The latest speculation comes from Michael Robinson of the NFL Network, who believes the team should be sellers and ship Pickens to the Kansas City Chiefs.

George Pickens To Chiefs?

George Pickens to the Chiefs? 🤔



Michael Robinson believes the Cowboys should be sellers ahead of the trade deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/9MSZQQgH5Z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 9, 2026

Pickens has been slowed by injuries this season and was held out of Sunday's Week 9 showdown, which led to some speculation that the team was preserving Pickens to keep him healthy for a trade. Of course, the team has been adamant that they plan to keep Pickens for the long run, but you can never take anything off the table when Jerry Jones is involved.

As for Robinson's suggestion, Pickens would give the Chiefs a No. 1 receiver option that they desperately have been lacking.

"I'm going to go seller first, Dallas Cowboys, the buyer, the Kansas City Chiefs, and I'm talking George Pickens," Robinson said. "It's going to take a lot of stuff for something like that to happen. George Pickens is one of the ones, right? Like, he's one of those guys at the wide receiver position. When I look at Kansas City, man, I mean, wide receivers have led them in receiving only three out of eight games this season. A lot of times it's Travis Kelce, the matchup nightmare on their offense.

"Could you imagine if Patrick Mahomes had an uber-talented receiver, uber-talented ex-receiver that he can go three-by-one and watch the coverage completely rotate to him? You think Kenneth Walker, who's already having a hell of a year, you think he wouldn't like this guy to be involved in that offense as well? And again, you put a deep threat like that on his office, I think the Kansas City Chiefs, that would be the Chiefs, though. I like that. I think that's a great call."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving a weapon as dangerous as Pickens to Mahomes would be a major problem for the league, but it doesn't seem like it's too likely to happen. And, for the sake of the Cowboys, let's hope Pickens keeps the star on his helmet past Tuesday evening.

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