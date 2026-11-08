Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' Uninspiring Week 9 Win Over Colts

The Dallas Cowboys managed to barely escape Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday with a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Cowboys looked like they would cruise to a victory in the third quarter, but Dallas almost had another collapse like last week and allowed Indianapolis to come back and take the lead late.

However, Dak Prescott and the offense came through with a clutch drive late in the fourth quarter to re-take the lead and the defense secured the victory on the Colts' final drive.

While we'll take the win, there was nothing to be excited about other than that. Uninspiring would be the best word to describe Dallas' victory on Sunday.

Now, the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' fourth win of the season.

A comedy of errors

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) fumbles the ball Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys played about as sloppy a game as possible.

Dallas turned the football over twice, with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both losing a fumble.

Prescott coughed the football up when he got hit while throwing in the first half, and Lamb lost what could have been a very costly fumble in the fourth quarter on what was a wild play.

Adding to those two turnovers, the Cowboys were also flagged for a ridiculous 14 penalties for 153 yards. Dallas' offense was guilty for the vast majority of them and that only made life on offense more difficult, with the Cowboys negating several gains.

The most boneheaded penalty came in the fourth quarter, when DeMarvion Overshown, who wasn't even active, ran onto the field after the Cowboys recovered a huge fumble. That's just a micro-cosm of how unserious this team is.

There is no way the Cowboys beat a good team with the kind of sloppy performance they had on Sunday.

Life from the rushing attack

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fakes a hand off to running back Javonte Williams (33) during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have had a tough time running the ball this season, but that wasn't the case on Sunday.

Javonte Williams (20 carries, 101 yards) and Tyler Goodson (12 carries, 77 yards) were racking up gains all game long and combined for 5.5 yards per carry.

Goodson has been a nice find for the Cowboys, which is one of the few positive things we can say about Dallas this season.

An uninspiring win

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys barely beat a dead Colts team. Not exactly something to write home about.

Outside of some success on the ground and a few big passing plays (one of them, the Lamb touchdown, was a result of a defensive breakdown), the Cowboys' offense was wildly inconsistent yet again.

Defensively, the Cowboys let up a few big plays that allowed the Colts to hang around. Dallas did hold Indy under 300 yards, but, again, that is nothing to be proud about given the state of the Colts' prospects ahead of the deadline.

Sorry, but we're not impressed and this win did nothing to give us confidence that the Cowboys are on the verge of turning things around.

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