Dallas Cowboys' NFL Trade Deadline Plans Become Clearer After Jerry Jones Comments

You never know what Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is going to do. In recent years, we have watched him play several contract situations with high-profile players slowly, while also making big trades to bring in strong reinforcements like Quinnen Williams, George Pickens, and Joey Porter Jr.

So, as the NFL trade deadline approaches this season with the team in a major funk, there is no telling what direction the Cowboys could go. That leaves everyone asking: will Jerry Jones be a buyer or seller when Tuesday evening's deadline rolls around?

Because the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, it appears that the team could either be dormant or look to trade away a major player like George Pickens, but neither of those appears to be in the cards.

Instead, Jones reignited speculation that the Cowboys could look to make another trade deadline splash in a few days, regardless of the result of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jerry Jones Suggests Cowboys Will Be Buyers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed it is more likely that the Cowboys are "much more likely to add than subtract at the deadline."

How much more likely the team is to add remains to be seen, but it also leaves the door open for Dallas to stay put and suffer through the second half of the season if they fall to the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Even with a win, the Cowboys are a long shot to make a deep run in the postseason, but there is a sliver of hope thanks to the wide-open nature of the NFC East. Even though the Cowboys have been horrendous, they are still within striking distance of the New York Giants and sit just 1.5-games back of the division lead.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind Cooper Beebe during the first quarter against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cowboys win on Sunday and get a positive result in the Eagles-Giants game, Dallas and New York are neck-and-neck for the division, which should and could give Jones the motivation to add talent to the defense before the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November.

You just have to wonder how big of a piece the Cowboys could add that would make a difference, and how much it would cost for a team that is already depleted much of its draft arsenal. We will get our answer in a couple of days.

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