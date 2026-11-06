George Pickens Injury Update Is Optimistic For Final Game Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys will be wrapping up preparations for Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, and they are hoping for good news related to some of their top stars who have been limited in practice all week.

Among those players is star wide receiver George Pickens, who has been battling a sore hamstring. He has received the limited designation all week, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer showed some optimism on Friday morning during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

According to Schottenheimer, the team is "hopeful" that Pickens will be able to play on Sunday against the Colts, but he is expected to be a little bit limited once again. Pickens has been battling injuries all season, according to Schottenheimer, which is part of why there has been a drop- off in production.

Pickens taking the field comes at a crucial time, with the NFL trade deadline just days away. If the team decides to change course and trade away Pickens, a big game would help the team land a larger return when the deadline rolls around on Tuesday evening.

Cowboys 'Hopeful' George Pickens Will Play in Week 9

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the game against the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the hamstring issue that popped up this week, Pickens has also been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout the year. This comes at a time when PIckens' involvement in the Cowboys offense has been questioned.

Schottenheimer, however, has remained adamant that the team is dedicated to making Pickens a part of the future, but his injuries have forced him off the field in some key situations. Because of the shoulder injury, Pickens becomes more of a liability in the run game because of his inability to block as effectively.

"Brian Schottenheimer told me that George Pickens snaps have been limited by his injuries," Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys said. "He has been taken off the field because blocking in the run game."

Pickens has some support from his teammates, including star quarterback Dak Prescott, so it doesn't appear to be a locker room issue like some would like to expect.

This season, Pickens has hauled in 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns. He has not cracked the top 15 in the league in any of the main receiving categories, after ranking near the top in every one a year ago.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —