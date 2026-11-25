The Dallas Cowboys started off the season with some major injury issues on defense. This certainly didn't help first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker get off on the right foot with a unit that was already going to struggle in the first place.

Though the defense still needs to show notable improvement if the Cowboys want to make the postseason, things could be trending up ever so slightly. Dallas has gotten healthier and Mike Pettine has taken over play-calling duties on defense, potentially giving the Cowboys a boost that they desperately need.

Now, Dallas is receiving more good news ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

Jalen Thompson Officially Making His Return for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys announced that they have elevated safety Jalen Thompson from injured reserve, paving the way for him to make his return following an eight-game absence due to a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson started the first three games of the season for Dallas while posting 17 total tackles (eight solo) and one quarterback hit on 167 defensive snaps.

Thompson's addition to the Dallas defense this past offseason was viewed as one of the more notable signings that the front office made. He was set to bring a veteran presence to the secondary as starter from Day 1, but his injury left the Cowboys with questions on defense.

Thompson's extended absence hasn't allowed him to show his worth quite yet. That could certainly change moving forward, especially since the Cowboys are still without veteran safety P.J. Locke III against the Eagles.

Cowboys Also Made RB Roster Move Before Eagles Game

Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin (36) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with activating Thompson from IR, the Cowboys are making an expected move to address their running back room before hosting the Eagles.

Dallas is elevating running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad, just like last week. Corbin will serve as the backup to Javonte Williams with Tyler Goodson still out after being placed on injured reserve.

Corbin had the best game of his career against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, finishing with five carries for 32 yards along with one catch for five. After primarily playing special teams and have a minimal role on offense to start his NFL career, Corbin could play a notable role for the Cowboys if Williams were to exit with an injury.

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