The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles each have a short week as they're set to meet in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Dallas winning the first matchup 38-21. Tanner McKee was the starter for the Eagles in that one, playing in place of Jalen Hurts. Since then, the Eagles have turned to Joe Milton III, who will start against his former team this week.

Both teams are coming off a victory as the Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans while the Eagles knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers, and may have put an end to the career of Aaron Rodgers.

With the week being short, keeping an eye on injuries more important than ever. Players have minimal time to recover. That's why it's not surprising to see four players ruled out for the second week in a row. The Cowboys will be without guard Tyler Booker, tight end Jake Ferguson, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, and safety P.J. Locke, who all missed Week 11. That said, let's check out the full injury report for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Tyler Booker, G (Ankle)

Jake Ferguson, TE (Knee/Ankle)

P.J. Locke III, S (Concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Devin Moore, CB (Hip)

Jalen Thompson, S (Hamstring)

Devin Moore is listed as questionable and has yet to make his debut with the Cowboys. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Moore was turning heads during training camp but has spent the first 11 games on the IR. That's concerning since he was often injured in college, but if he gets healthy, that could provide a spark.

Jalen Thompson could also give the secondary a boost once he's able to suit up. Thompson was the team's top free agency addition, but he's been out since suffering an injury during Week 3.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles LB Arnold Ebiketie lines up in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB (Oblique)

Jonathan Jones, CB (Ankle)

Oddly enough, there's one name missing from the Eagles' injury report. Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport said Philadelphia had ruled out cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, which would have been a huge advantage for CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and the Cowboys' passing attack.

On Wednesday, however, Mitchell did not have an injury designation. This came one day after he was a limited participant, meaning he should be on the field for the Eagles after all.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —