The Dallas Cowboys are entering Week 11 with a lame-duck defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, after he was demoted on Wednesday morning. Dallas stripped Parker of his play-calling duties, handing the reins over to veteran NFL coach Mike Pettine.

Pettine will call the plays moving forward while Parker is defensive coordinator in name only, but what does it mean for the team?

Some players have been vocal about their frustrations and have appeared upset about the move, but others are acknowledging that the move may be for the best.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is among those who praised Pettine's influence on the team, which is clear when you look at the numbers. Since Pettine's arrival, the Cowboys' defense has been moving in the right direction, and now that he's running the show, let's hope the unit can continue to improve.

Clark previously played under Pettine when he was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 through 2020.

Mike Pettine's Impact Has Undeniable Provided Boost

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Take a look at the Cowboys' defensive rankings before Pettine and since Pettine arrived, via @SMICowbosyShow.

Pre-Mike Pettine

Yards/Play: 32nd

EPA/Play: 32nd

Succ Rate Allow: 32nd

3rd Down: 32nd

Since Mike Pettine

Yards/Play: 15th

EPA/Play: 14th

Succ Rate Allow: 8th

3rd Down: 24th

It gets even better. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Cowboys had just five sacks, which ranked No. 30 among NFL defenses. Since Pettine, the team ranks second in the league with 17 total sacks. You can't deny the numbers.

That influence appears to be coming directly from Pettine's influence, which includes changing up the defensive front in key situations. Clark highlighted Pettine's impact when speaking to the media.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just changing up fronts, especially in third down situations," Clark said on Wednesday afternoon.

"The pressure that we’ve been bringing, the different front structures that we’ve been having, in our rush packages and all that kind of stuff. He’s been doing a great job with that since he’s been here. It’s been helping us.”

Pettine and the Cowboys' defense will have a great opportunity to get rolling over the next two games, with the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for consecutive weeks. If the Cowboys' defense can't look competent in those games, there is no hope left.

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