The Dallas Cowboys did what they needed to do and took care of business with a 51-30 blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Dallas led from start to finish and there was never any semblance of a threat from the Titans. That's rare because the Cowboys haven't been able to dominate a game from start to finish throughout the entire season.

The Cowboys' passing attack was sensational, and there was even a glimmer of hope from the defense, at least in one facet, in what was senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine's play-calling debut with Dallas.

We'll talk about that and more as we grade the Cowboys following their impressive win over the Titans on Sunday.

Passing attack: A+

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys put up their best showing of the season through the air in Week 11.

Dak Prescott was sharp as a knife, with the Cowboys signal-caller completing 28-of-33 passes for 325 yards and two scores. We also saw CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens break 100 yards apiece in a game for the first time this season.

Sure, it was against the league's worst pass defense, but Dak did exactly what you'd expect him to do in that situation. He has also been playing some of the best football of his career over the last three weeks, so this wasn't just some fluke.

The Cowboys are going to need a lot more of these types of performances if they're going to overcome their defense.

Rushing attack: C

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) takes the field before the game between the Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys did manage to tally over five yards per carry in the win over the Titans, but that was thanks to KaVontae Turpin's two carries for 41 yards and backup Jashaun Corbin's five carries for 32 yards.

The one who matters most, Javonte Williams, failed to gain four yards per carry, marking the eighth time that has happened this season. He did find pay dirt twice, though, including once as a pass-catcher.

Dallas has to figure out why Williams can't get going consistently because being a one-dimensional offense is not a recipe for success.

Pass defense: B-

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (41) celebrates a sack during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're grading on a curve here, a "B-" is the equivalent of an "A+" for the Cowboys, who saw a bit of an improvement in pass defense in the first game under Pettine.

Yes, Cam Ward completed 21-of-30 for 248 yards and two scores, but he also completed a freak 59-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate and had some production in garbage time, including his second touchdown pass, after Dallas had lifted its starters.

I thought the coverage looked better, at least for three quarters of the game, and the pass-rush was bringing the heat regularly with a whopping 31 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and five sacks.

Now, the showing came against one of the worst teams in the NFL, but the TItans had been playing better football on offense in the two contests before this game, so there's that.

I am the very definition of cautiously optimistic, at least when it comes to the pass defense, but cautiously optimistic is a better place to be than where Cowboys fans have been all season.

Run defense: D-

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebackers Shemar James (50) and Dee Winters (53) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Cowboys once again failed to stop the run, with our old friend Tony Pollard racking up 5.2 yards per carry en route to 110 on the ground. He probably would've done much more damage if the Titans weren't playing from behind all afternoon.

The only positive is the Cowboys did a good job keeping Ward in the pocket and now allowing him to make plays with his legs, but that's not enough to erase another putrid showing in run defense.

Special teams: B

Dallas Cowboys placekicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter Bryan Anger (5) against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KaVontae Turpin averaged a respectable 24.2 yards per kick return and turned one punt return into a 13-yard gain. Meanwhile, the Cowboys didn't allow an elite kick returner in Chimere Dike to break a long return, which helped the defense immensely.

It was a boring game for Bryan Anger, who didn't get the chance to punt once. Brandon Aubrey made all six of his extra points and the lone field goal attempt he had from 49 yards out.

Coaching: B-

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine watches game play from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the highest coaching grade the Cowboys have gotten all season long.

Again, we're encouraged by what we saw from the defense under Pettine, but we need to see a lot more against better competition before we can get excited.

On offense, head coach Brian Schottenheimer called a fantastic game through the air, but he continues to have zero answers for how to put together a consistent run game.

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