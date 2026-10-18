Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

It's time for another week of Dallas Cowboys football, with the team set to take the field at Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas has had an up-and-down season and is coming off a brutal loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, so they have a lot to play for as the team aims to get its season back on track and take control of the NFC East after becoming the new favorites to win the division.

It won't be easy, however, because all of the momentum is in Green Bay's corner, following a 31-7 blowout win over the division rival last weekend.

The Packers also have the historical advantage, dominating the Cowboys over the past 12 meetings, with a 10-1-1 record. Will history repeat itself? Will Dak Prescott be able to lead the Cowboys back into the win column? Or will the defense once again fail to get a stop and watch the opponent methodically march to victory? We will find out in a matter of hours.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday night's action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 6 TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial) | Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Peacock subscriptions run between $8.99 and $19.99 per month. Peacock Select includes an archive of NBC and Bravo originals, while you need Peacock Premium ($12.99/month) to watch live sports. For $19.99/month, you get ad-free streaming with offline downloads, a local NBC stream, and live sports plus the full library of content.

Fubo TV Pro costs $63.99 for the first month after your free trial, with 231 channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN Unlimited, and unlimited cloud DVR. You can watch your plan on up to 10 screens at once.

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