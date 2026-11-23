The Dallas Cowboys are entering a short week with some momentum after a dominating offensive performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon to secure a 51-30 win at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas will now return to action on Thanksgiving Day for an NFC East showdown against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Because the NFC East is so wide open, the Cowboys' odds of reaching the NFL Playoffs are not completely out of reach, but it won't be easy.

Entering the Week 11 meeting with the Titans, the Cowboys had a 26 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to The Athletic's NFL Simulator, which provides a live forecast of the playoff picture.

Despite winning, the Cowboys' odds took a hit because of the New York Giants' surprise win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That took Dallas from 26 percent to reach the playoffs to just 19 percent, but there are still six games remaining in the season so Dallas can make a run.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It all starts with the Cowboys' Week 12 clash with the Eagles, which is a must-win game for Dallas. With a win, the Cowboys will close out the month on a two-game winning streak, and head to Seattle in Week 13 to face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football before enjoying a bye week.

If there's one way to set yourself up for a late-season run, it's picking up a three-game winning streak into your bye week and refreshing before the most crucial part of the season. Let's see if the Cowboys' players are up for the task or whether they suffer a major, season-ending letdown.

A full look at the current NFC playoff picture entering Monday Night Football can be seen below, via Bleacher Report.

Updated NFC Playoff Picture After Sunday's Week 11 Games

The George S. Halas NFC Championship Trophy at the NFL Experience at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1, NFC West)

2. Detroit Lions (8-2, NFC North)

3. New York Giants (6-3-1, NFC East)

4. Carolina Panthers (5-5, NFC South)

Wild Card

5. Chicago Bears (8-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

7. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

In The Mix

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

11. Washington Commanders (3-5)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

13. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

14. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7)

16. Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

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