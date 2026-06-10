The second week of Dallas Cowboys organized team activities is underway as the team prepares for the start of mandatory minicamp later this month. Mandatory workouts will officially begin on Tuesday, June 16, and run through Saturday, June 20.

While OTAs have been taking place, there have been some key details about the team's approach to the upcoming season that are taking shape, including who new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is trusting as the early green dot leader.

There had been some discussion about first-round pick Caleb Downs potentially emerging as a green dot candidate during his rookie campaign, but as OTAs roll on, it's clear that he has a lot more on his plate from special teams to multiple positions on defense.

So, who could take on the role for the Cowboys? Look no further than rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who will be playing the MIKE role in Parker's scheme.

DeMarvion Overshown Excited For MIKE Opportunity

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overshown was one of five players to wear the green dot during Tuesday's open OTA session. He was joined by fellow linebackers Curtis Robinson, Dee Winters, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

It will be a great opportunity for Overshown, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and it's one that he has been waiting for.

"I've been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year," Overshown said, via the team's official website. "I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the 'C' on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I've got it. I'm excited.

"People are going to look for me to set the front or make the checks when the offense is making a check. I've got to be CP on the field, that's what we talked about a lot. I've got to be an extension of him on the field. That's a role that you do it well, you play in one place for a long time. We all know what year this is for me, it's a contract year, and you give me the green dot, so I've got an opportunity to prove myself."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Demarvion Overshown tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Overshown was limited to just six games as he recovered from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season. In those six games, Overshown recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Entering a prove-it year with a blockbuster contract on the line and with his new role in Parker's defense, it's going to be intersting to see how Overshown steps up to lead the team.

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