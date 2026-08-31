Cowboys Still Have Plenty to Prove in Post-53-Roster Cut NFL Power Rankings

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys trimmed their roster down to 53 players and made some interesting cuts in doing so. The most shocking was cutting second-year running back Jaydon Blue, who was never able to win over the coaching staff.

Dallas also moved on from 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas, who was the swing tackle last year. Thomas struggled in camp and was sent to the Houston Texans shortly after the Cowboys picked up Broderick Jones in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There will still be moves throughout the season, but with every team's initial 53-man roster set, ESPN put together their latest NFL power rankings. Their experts got together to rank all 32 teams and according to their rankings, the Cowboys still have a lot to prove.

Cowboys land at No. 15 overall in post-53-man roster NFL power rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has lofty goals this season, and there have been plenty of experts ready to buy in. That's not the case with ESPN, with the Cowboys landing 15th overall.

That's one spot higher than the post-draft ranking from ESPN, but it places them outside of the playoff picture. They are second in the NFC East, however, with only the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 5) ahead of them. The Washington Commanders (No. 20) and New York Giants (No. 24) round out the division.

Regardless of team success, Cowboys will see history made in 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their rankings, ESPN highlighted the most intriguing milestone to watch for each franchise. For the Cowboys, Todd Archer wrote that Dak Prescott needs just six touchdown passes to become the all-time franchise leader.

"Prescott needs six touchdown passes to break Tony Romo's team record of 248 touchdown passes set from 2006 to 2016. Prescott could do it as early as Week 2 against the Commanders," Archer wrote. "His career high in a game is five against the Eagles in 2022, but he has thrown more touchdown passes against the Giants (31) and Commanders (32) than any other team. Once he sets that mark, Prescott will hold the team records for yards, attempts and completions."

Prescott already surpassed Tony Romo for the most passing yardage in franchise history, entering the season with 35,989 yards. Once he passes Romo for touchdown passes, Prescott will have cemented himself as one of the top signal-callers in team history.

Individual goals aren't the focus

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott huddles with the offense during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott isn't focused on his individual goals, as he's entering this season focused solely on the Super Bowl. Prescott understands that while individual success is nice, he will ultimately be judged for what happens in the postseason.

To date, he hasn't gotten the job done in the playoffs. Prescott has led Dallas to a record of 2-5 in the playoffs and is in danger of being remembered for falling short when it mattered most.

That lack of success in the postseason is the primary reason Dallas still has plenty to prove despite their offseason moves. As has been the case in the past, they have the talent, but they don't have the history to suggest they can maximize that talent.

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