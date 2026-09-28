Dallas Cowboys Highest & Lowest Graded Players in Brutal Week 3 Loss

Disappointed would be an understatement for the feeling around the Dallas Cowboys following their latest loss. While taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 in a highly-anticipated showdown in Rio de Janeiro, the Cowboys let one slip away.

Their defense, as expected, had issues with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense. Their offense, however, had them in position to steal the win, until head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s game management issues led to their shocking demise.

The players were let down by poor coaching, which negated the work done by the following five highest-rated Cowboys in Week 3. Of course, there were also some players who fell short of expectations, and we’ll see who that was as well by identifying the five lowest-rated players from Week 3.

Cowboys highest-graded players in Week 3

Dallas Cowboys OLB Von Miller poses for a photo with fans before the game against the Ravens. | REUTERS

Von Miller, OLB - 89.6

LT Overton, DL, 83.2

Brevyn Spann-Ford 81.4

CeeDee Lamb, WR 79.0

George Pickens, WR - 78.7

PFF grades get criticized often, and this could be an example of why. Von Miller finished with an impressive rating of 89.6 in his 16 snaps, but finished with just one tackle. Clearly, he handled his assignments well, according to PFF, but didn’t make much of an impact. LT Overton was second, earning an 83.2 in 15 snaps. He had two tackles in the loss.

From there, it was all offense with Brevyn Spann-Ford recording an 81.4. He had one reception for 19 yards but was excellent in blocking.

Rounding out the top five is the receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Lamb had 112 yards on seven receptions while Pickens had 82 on the same number of catches. Both played extremely well and deserved to walk away with the win.

Cowboys lowest-graded players in Week 3

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Markquese Bell, S - 29.7

Dee Winters, LB - 29.8

Reddy Steward, CB - 32.9

Shemar James, LB - 36.9

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, 41.3

Defense was once again a problem for the Cowboys, with four defenders kicking off their lowest-graded players. Markquese Bell was filling in for Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke and struggled all day in coverage. Fellow defensive back Reddy Steward was called up from the practice squad due to injuries and had to fill in for Shavon Revel. Reddy was on the wrong end of the game-deciding reception.

Linebackers Dee Winters and Shemar James both struggled, and there needs to be a real discussion about Winters after three games.

The only offensive player in the bottom five was tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who had a costly false start on their final drive of the game.

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