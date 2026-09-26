4 Matchups That Will Decide Cowboys vs. Ravens in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off in the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for a Week 3 showdown. Much of the attention has been paid to the field conditions, although the NFL has been hard at work ensuring a safe playing surface.

That will have an impact on the game, but it's not something the Cowboys can change. That's why their focus needs to be solely on what they can control. Here we look at that with four key matchups Dallas must win in order to walk out of Rio with a win over the Ravens.

Cowboys interior offensive line vs. Ravens interior defensive line

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, the Cowboys have been unable to control the ground game on offense. They're averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt with 135 total yards and one touchdown. The Ravens, on the other hand, have been shutting down the run game. They have surrendered just 167 yards and are holding opponents to 3.6 yards per attempt.

With Tyler Smith still out, the Cowboys are at a disadvantage here, but they must find a way to improve in this critical area. Winning against Baltimore is never easy, but the chances increase the longer Lamar Jackson is on the sideline, which is done by the ground game. Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is known for his prowess as an O-line coach and run-game schemer, so it's time for him to dig deep and help his team against the Ravens.

Derrick Henry vs. Dallas defense

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry stiff arms Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens have been explosive on the ground with 310 yards and five touchdowns. Dallas has been unable to stop a nose bleed, giving up 347 yards and five yards per carry.

The Cowboys rebuilt their defensive line to stop the run, with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Otito Ogbonnia giving them plenty of strength. Through two games, they haven't been able to get the job done and former NFL player Gerald McCoy recently criticized their usage of Williams and the rest of the D-line.

Against the Ravens, this defensive line has to be the aggressors. They can't afford to get pushed around and let Derrick Henry get a full head of steam. If they do, he will spend the entire day punishing the linebackers and safeties who attempt to bring him down.

Lamar Jackson vs. Jaishawn Barham, Dee Winters

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Dallas defense has allowed the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, with Jaxson Dart gaining 54 yards in Week 1 and Jayden Daniels gaining 69 yards in Week 2 (and he missed the entire second half).

There's no worse quarterback to go up against when this is a weakness than Lamar Jackson. One of the more elusive runners in the game (not just at the quarterback position), Jackson can ruin a game plan with his legs. That means Jaishawn Barham and Dee Winters have to be locked in.

They can't avoid their coverage responsibilities, but they do need to be disciplined and understand when to break off and pursue Jackson. There's no way to truly shut him down, but if he can be contained, it would be a huge win.

Cowboys WRs vs. Ravens CBs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If there's anywhere the Cowboys have a distinct advantage, it's their offensive passing game. George Pickens hasn't put up the numbers we're use to, but CeeDee Lamb has taken advantage of the attention he's commanding and is off to a hot start with 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Baltimore's defense has done well overall against the pass, but they have faced the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. Neither team has as explosive a duo as Dallas, plus they have Ryan Flournoy, who is capable of exploding at any moment as well.

If the Cowboys are going to pull off the win, they will need all three of these wideouts to step up, especially on critical third down plays. Making their most of one of their few advantages is the best way for Dallas to steal a win.

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