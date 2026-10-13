Dallas Cowboys Hype Still Going Strong For Prominent NFL Insider Despite Slow Start

It has been an ugly five weeks to start the season for the Dallas Cowboys, but the team will be entering Week 6 with 10 days of rest and an opportunity to make a statement with a big bounce-back win on the road.

Dallas wants to erase the memory of last week's embarrassing letdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they'll attempt to do that against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

While the Cowboys have failed to live up to the preseason expectations, there are still many people who are believing in the team.

After all, Dallas entered the year with a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and a completely revamped roster, so there will be some growing pains.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One person who still believes in the Cowboys is NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who voiced his support for Dallas entering a new week.

Rapoport shared his thoughts on Dallas' defense during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, and made it clear that he is still buying in on the Cowboys and believes they can be "really good" once the turnaround is complete.

Don't Stop Believin' In The Dallas Cowboys

“Maybe I’m crazy. … I still think the cowboys can be really good.” @RapSheet shares his thoughts on the Cowboys on the @RichEisenShow 👀 pic.twitter.com/eDv2wo7SUs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2026

"They hired Mike Pettine. And this reminded me of when the Ravens had a young defensive coordinator named Zach Orr, who they really liked, and they kept bringing in Dean Pease to help," Rapoport recalled. "This, to me, has the same vibes. Like, I think the defensive coordinator is good. I think he's talented. I think he's going to be a good coach. Sometimes experience helps. Sometimes having someone come in and go, great thought, but it actually has to be this way. Sometimes that helps. And I think it was a good move.

"People talk about the Cowboys all the time. They do what they believe is necessary to win all the time, and they try to keep improving. The Joey Porter Jr. trade is going to be a really good one. He didn't play last week. That makes it hard to evaluate the defense. Bringing in Mike Pettine on the fly. Good move. Maybe I'm crazy. It's possible I'm crazy. But I still think the Cowboys are going to be really good. You can clip this off in like January."

Dallas has yet to field a fully health defense this season, so it's going to be exciting to see how the team responds when all of its projected starters are back on the field.

And after all of the years of dealing with putrid defenses, Cowboys Nation can battle through a few more weeks with the hope of seeing a turnaround. The words of encouragement from someone as dialed in as Rapoport certainly help.

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