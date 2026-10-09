Cowboys Week 5 Report Card Shows Dallas Utter Failure On Both Sides of Football

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-3 on the season after what was nothing short of an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Cowboys were an inconsistent mess on offense, at best, and the defense once again looked like a league-worst unit against an offense led by undrafted rookie quarterback at the helm of an 0-4 team.

After what we've seen through five games, the Cowboys are not a serious football team. The offense has to scratch and claw for everything it gets and the defense is just awful.

If you can stomach it, here's how we graded the Cowboys after their pathetic loss to the Buccaneers in Week 5.

Passing offense: D

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out signals during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing attack started off hot, disappeared, revived in the fourth quarter and then finished off with a turnover to finish the burying of the carcass that was Dallas' offense in Week 5.

Dak Prescott was off badly, and he missed a touchdown chance on a deep ball to CeeDee Lamb, who was wide open down the field before Dak just couldn't get the ball there.

The pass-catchers didn't help Prescott, either, with Jake Ferguson and Ryan Flournoy both having balls bounce off their hands or face mask that turned into interceptions.

As if all that wasn't enough, the Cowboys could not counteract the blitzes Todd Bowles was drawing up, which only made Prescott's job more difficult on a night when he didn't have his best stuff.

The only reason this wasn't a failing grade is because the passing attack was the only reason the Cowboys even had a chance to win the game, even with how bad it was. Somehow, Prescott managed to finish with 316 passing yards, the second-most he's had in a game this season.

Rushing offense: F

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) scores during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear the Cowboys made it a point of emphasis to run behind Tyler Smith early, and it worked. However, that success didn't last long and we began to see the same struggles that Dallas has had on the ground all season long.

Javonte Williams found pay dirt once again, but he also averaged less than four yards per carry and he's averaging 3.7 yards per tote this season.

It looks like it's going to take more than Smith being back to get this part of the Cowboys' offense going.

Pass defense: F

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) rushes the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Porter Jr. was a late scratch because of an illness, so Dallas didn't have its best cornerback. It did, however, have its worst, which is easily DaRon Bland.

Bland slipped on a few occasions, and both were costly. The first led to a 64-yard strike for the Bucs that ultimately set them up for a touchdown, and then he slipped again later in the same quarter and gave up a first down on a third-and-21 play. Tampa Bay managed to turn that drive into a field goal.

Bland had an opportunity to change his and Dallas' fortunes in the fourth quarter with a gift-wrapped pick-six, but he simply dropped it. At this point, it's negligence if Bland is starting in Week 6.

Reddy Steward struggled as well, and the pass-rush once again could not get home to finish with sacks and allowed Jalon Daniels to do his best impression of Houdini on way too many occasions.

Just gross.

Run defense: F

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) dives for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward (27) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was a grade worse than an "F," we would give it.

We can just stop at Bucky Irving's 165 yards and one score, but we'll still dive a little deeper.

Irving's 72-yard scamper just never should have happened, as the Cowboys had him dead to rights behind the line of scrimmage, yet he found a way to break through for the big gain that set up a touchdown. A failure to get off blocks caused that one.

The Cowboys failed miserably at setting the edge, and they were not able to plug up holes up the gut. Dallas' run defense once again proved it can't stop a nosebleed.

Special Teams: C-

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns a punt against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams, which has been a massive issue this season, was actually the least pathetic group on Thursday night — but there was still a major blunder.

That came when KaVontae Turpin fumbled a kickoff return that the Bucs were able to capitalize on and turn into points via field goal. But, hey, at least there wasn't a blocked field goal again.

Coaching: F

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Schottenheimer admitted at halftime that he needed to do a better job calling plays, and while there were some adjustments to better handle the blitz, it wasn't good enough overall. Schotty isn't going to get fired, but he should fire himself from play-calling duties and give them to Klayton Adams. Just try something.

As for Christian Parker, he's doing less with more and things are so bad we're actually starting to miss Matt Eberflus. Jerry Jones has expressed confidence in Parker after the Thursday night debacle, but we do not share that belief.

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