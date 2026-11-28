This week, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in humiliating fashion during Thanksgiving on Week 12. They surrendered a 21-point lead and fell to 5-7 on the season.

As if that wasn't painful enough, wide receiver George Pickens learned his wallet would take a hit as well. Pickens was one of three players fined from the Cowboys' Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans. The explosive wideout was guilty of a taunting penalty and was fined $17,911.

Also fined was Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Franklin-Myers as well as linebacker Cedric Gray. Franklin-Myers' fine was $11,941 for a late hit while Gray was hit with a $7,131 fine for a facemask.

#Titans' fines from Dallas game:

-- Franklin-Myers ($11,941) for late hit

-- Gray ($7,131) for facemask#Cowboys' Pickens fined $17,911 for taunting — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 28, 2026

Pickens' fine was more than the other two players because it was the second time he was penalized for the same infraction. Those penalties were also in back-to-back weeks, as Pickens was fined $11,941 for a taunting penalty during the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

George Pickens guilty of back-to-back gaffes

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The penalty against the 49ers was rather inexcusable from Pickens. The Cowboys were fighting hard to make a comeback against San Francisco and were trailing 46-32 with roughly 90 seconds to play. Pickens made a catch for a first-down and was flagged for pointing at San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

That play showed an immense lack of awareness from Pickens, but to be fair, that's been the norm for the Cowboys under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. More proof of that can be seen by the fact that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown drew a penalty for running onto the field while he was out injured.

As for his latest penalty, Pickens was flagged for taunting following a two-point conversion from Dak Prescott during their 51-30 win over the Titans. That forced Brandon Aubrey to kick an extra point from 48 yards out and while he still made the kick, it was a pointless penalty.

Pickens is no stranger to fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens is known for letting his emotions get the best of him and that happened now on back-to-back weeks.

Still, he's been better overall in this department than he was in 2025. Pickens was fined six times during his first season with the Cowboys, including twice in their Week 2 contest against the Giants. One of those was for what was called "unsportsmanlike conduct/a violent gesture" while celebrating a touchdown.

He was also fined for for taunting during the Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 11, he was hit with a $26,085 fine for using a prop while celebrating.

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