Dallas Cowboys Injury Tracker: Every Update From Training Camp

When the Dallas Cowboys arrived for training camp, we wondered if there would be any players starting out on an injured list.

It's pretty often we see players added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) and/or non-football injury (NFI) lists at the outset of training camp, and the Cowboys had some candidates.

However, the Cowboys had a clean bill of health when they landed in Oxnard, as not a single player landed on either the PUP or NFI lists.

Even DaRon Bland and Donovan Ezeiruaku, both of whom were the top candidates to land on the PUP list, were given clearance and would only be "monitored" in the early stages of camp.

"DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku will be 'monitored' by the Cowboys, but no one will begin camp on the PUP or NFI list," Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reported. "That's a big deal. Team is completely healthy to begin 2026 training camp."

While that's all well and good, there's still a long way to go before we can say the Cowboys have a clean bill of healthy going into the start of the regular season.

Injuries will happen during camp, and we were reminded of that quite quickly on the very first day, when one player exited early.

We'll be keeping tabs on the Cowboys' health situation at training camp on a daily basis with our tracker below.

July 29

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Locke (knee)

Locke sustained a knee injury on the first day of training camp and was forced to exit early. The positive sign was that he was able to walk off under his own power and, thankfully, it doesn't look to be serious.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Locke hyperextended his knee and the belief is he avoided anything significant.

"Update on P.J. Locke: He hyperextended his knee according to a person with knowledge of the health issue," Watkins wrote. "Club officials don’t seem overly concerned about his long-term health."

Locke was signed in free agency earlier this offseason and is slated to provide depth at safety and in the slot.

There's a chance he pushes Malik Hooker for key snaps at safety, but his opportunity will take a hit the longer he's out. His absence will also give guys further down the depth chart a chance at increased reps.

We'll be on the lookout for another injury update on Locke before the Cowboys take the field for their second training cam practice on Thursday.