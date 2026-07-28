Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Injury Report, Player Attendance Sets Perfect Tone

The Dallas Cowboys touched down in Oxnard, California, this week for the start of training camp. On Tuesday afternoon, festivities will get underway with head coach Brian Schottenheimer meeting with the media for the opening press conference.

On Wednesday, practice officially kicks off at River Ridge Playing Fields, and the team will ramp up its preparations for the 2026-27 NFL campaign.

Ahead of the start of practice, physicals took place on Tuesday morning, and it was great news for the Cowboys' roster and their preparations, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

For players like breakout star candidate Donovan Ezeiruaku, who missed most of the offseason program while recovering from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum, and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who underwent left foot surgery for the second straight offseason, the physicals were crucial.

Luckily, it's all signs go for the Cowboys, and the team is full healthy entering training camp. Not only are the players healthy, but the team has full attendance and all 91 players are expected to be on the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys Enter New Era

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Dak Prescott go through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a few years since the Cowboys have entered training camp without some high profile contract drama. Last season, there was the Micah Parsons debacle that ultimately led to his trade to the Green Bay Packers.

Before Parsons, the Cowboys had to deal with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contract situations. This year, it could have been George Pickens' turn, but he has handled the situation like a pro. Pickens signed his franchise tender following the 2026 NFL Draft, reported to the team for mandatory minicamp, and was on the team charter for the flight to California to kick off camp.

The Cowboys even shared photos of Pickens and Lamb pulling up to the flight to Oxnard to get fans excited for one of the league's most dynamic receiver duos reuniting for training camp.

It should really come as no surprise, though. Pickens had made it clear that he would report when he needed, and he has been working out with Dak Prescott and the team's offensive skill players throughout the offseason.

So, while Cowboys Nation was warned that Pickens would be a locker room distraction, he has done nothing but handle himself as a pro. Let's hope that means another monster season is coming.

But while the full attendance is a positive for Dallas, Slater's most important note is that the team is healthy and ready to roll on Wednesday.

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