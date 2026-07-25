Dallas Cowboys Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their first practice of training camp on July 29, there are going to be a ton of interesting competitions to keep an eye on.

The most important ones to watch will be the ones that have starting jobs on the line, and three competitions in particular could see starters from last season lose their spots.

With camp just days away, here's a look at three veterans who could see themselves go from starter to backup before the Cowboys embark on the 2026 regular season.

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two disappointing seasons in a row that have been plagued by injury and ineffectiveness, all bets are off with Bland, who could find himself on the bench if he doesn't turn it around in what is a make-or-break year for him.

The Cowboys have a lot of potential threats to Bland's status as a starter. Dallas signed Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel is entering his second season and is another season removed from a torn ACL, Caelan Carson was getting first-team looks in the spring and Dallas drafted Devin Moore.

Bland doesn't have the slot to fall back on, either, as that role will be taken by Caleb Downs.

Bland may get the benefit of the doubt even if he does struggle in training camp, but we would not rule out two players not named Bland starting on the boundary come Week 1.

Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys really should have competitions at both tackle spots because Guyton and Terence Steele have not played well in recent years, but Guyton is the only starter on the offensive line from last season who the team has stated is competing.

Guyton is expected to face a challenge from Nate Thomas, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during the spring. But it doesn't seem like it's much of a competition thus far, as Guyton has been getting all of the first-team reps at practice.

That said, we know competitions don't really take place in earnest until camp, when the pads come on, so there's still a chance that Guyton gets supplanted.

Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Bland and Guyton, Hooker hasn't proven to be an adequate starter in recent years and his spot atop the depth chart is in big trouble.

Dallas added Downs in the draft and Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, so Hooker has a ton of competition when it comes to keeping his starting job.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Hooker finishes behind all three of those players on the depth chart. If that happens, we wouldn't not rule out Hooker getting traded if he becomes disgruntled in that scenario.