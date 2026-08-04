The Good and Not So Good From Day 5 of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their fifth practice of training camp on Tuesday, which was also the second padded practice.

After two padded practices in a row, the Cowboys will take a break from the pads on Wednesday before putting them back on for Thursday's session, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.

We saw our first fight of Cowboys training camp on Tuesday, with edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku firing a punch at right tackle Terence Steele, which led to Ezeiruaku getting kicked out of practice.

The good and not so good of Day 5 includes updates on injured players, individual standouts and a review of how the offense looked after a lackluster showing on Day 4.

Good: Positive news for P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke made his return to practice on Tuesday after sitting out the last three sessions with a hyperextended knee, according to The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt.

Thompson, who is working his way back from a hip flexor, was on the side field doing work with the rehab group, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. That's a sign of progress for the veteran safety.

Not So Good: New injuries

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Bullard was added to the list of injured players due to a hamstring injury, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. However, it appears Bullard's injury isn't significant, as he was also with the rehab group during practice.

Schotty also revealed that both DeMarvion Overshown and Tyler Guyton are dealing with soreness, which limited them at practice. Guyton has a sore elbow and Overshown has sore legs, but there isn't any concern for either player.

During practice, safety Alijah Clark went down with an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. The severity isn't known as of this writing. Clark has been having an excellent camp thus far.

Ahead of practice, Schottenheimer revealed that tight end Princeton Fant is out for the season with a torn ACL and partially torn MCL, ESPN's Todd Archer reported. Fant suffered the injuries after a collision in practice on Monday.

Good: Michael Trigg shines

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends stood out to Joseph Hoyt, who specifically shouted out rookie Michael Trigg and veteran Jake Ferguson.

"Thought the tight ends impressed today — specifically Jake Ferguson and Baylor undrafted TE Michael Trigg," Hoyt said.

Because of his ridiculous physical traits, Trigg garnered a ton of hype after he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He was having a quiet camp for the most part until Tuesday.

Not So Good: This rep from Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys tackle Drew Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in April, Shelton had a rough time on one rep against Sam Williams, which shows the rookie still has plenty of developing to do.

Sam Williams vs Drew Shelton pic.twitter.com/6898cHCJH3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 4, 2026

Shelton has been working at both right and left tackle and is vying to be the first man off the bench if Guyton or Terence Steele get hurt. For now, it's safe to say Nate Thomas is the favorite there.

Good: Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah stand out

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue and Mafah have had a strong offseason and that continued on Tuesday, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com noted.

"Jaydon Blue has been having a very strong start to Cowboys training camp, and Phil Mafah is really standing out today in the second padded practice," Walker wrote.

Video from Jon Machota of The Athletic showed Blue taking a screen pass for a big gain during the session, and Patrik Walker shared a video that displayed Mafah's "nice vision and cut" on another play.

Blue is making a strong case that he should be the RB2 over Malik Davis, and Mafah is doing all he can to earn a roster spot.

Good: A bounce-back day for the offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Cowboys' defense won the day during the first padded practice on Monday, the offense answered back with a better showing and edged out the defense overall.

"It wasn’t lopsided in either direction — as it was with the defense winning big yesterday — but Dak Prescott and the offense got more wins today," Patrik Walker said. "Schotty’s and Adams’ offense takes it on Tuesday."

Despite the win for the offense on Tuesday, it's certainly a good sign to see the defense wasn't totally overmatched.

Good: Cobie Durant stays hot

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant has been one of the biggest standouts throughout training camp and he made another highlight play on Tuesday with a pass break-up on a deep ball.

as I’ve said: Cobie Durant is simply not having it in training camp. #Cowboys



spectacular downfield coverage. pic.twitter.com/mxQeev8DH0 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 4, 2026

Shavon Revel had his best practice of camp on Monday, but Durant has easily been more consistent and should be viewed as the favorite to be the CB2 opposite DaRon Bland.

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