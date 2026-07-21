Underrated Cowboys Signing Could Be Secret Weapon to Improve Dallas' Run Defense

One of the many specific areas in which the Dallas Cowboys need to improve at on defense in 2026 is stopping the run.

Dallas finished with the 10th-worst run defense in the NFL in 2025. While that was actually an improvement from the year prior, when the Cowboys had the fourth-worst, Dallas still needs to get even better.

One underrated signing that could help in a big way, according to Cowboys analyst Skywalker Steele, is veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who will factor into Dallas' rotation upfront.

Bullard flew under the radar amid the Cowboys' slew of moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but Steele believes he could make a significant impact against the run.

Why Bullard is a great fit with Cowboys

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Steele says Bullard simply knows how to play the run, and he has experience in the kind of system the Cowboys will run under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"(Bullard) played in that Brandon Staley defense last year, which is also a Vic Fanio disciple, same for Christian Parker," Steele noted. "And it looked like (the New Orleans Saints Saints) were playing that similar gap-and-a-half type of scheme upfront."

"Another strong veteran presense who seems to have the know-how," Steele added on Bullard. "I say this a lot about veterans, or anybody in general: do you know how to play the run? Because a lot of guys don't."

"I feel like he knows how to play that gap-and-a-half scheme. He knows how to get down the line. He's strong enough, I think, to take on enough snaps in the run game. And I know he's 32, but he's got that grown man 'I got a mortgage and kids' strength."

The one knock Steele has on Bullard is his lack of pass-rush skills, as the veteran has just eight sacks and 69 pressuers over 10 seasons in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

But, again, that's not why the Cowboys signed him. He was strictly an addition to assist with the run defense and based on Steele's breakdown, it looks like Bullard has the chops to be a big help.

After signing with the Cowboys in March, Bullard touched on his experience in the kind of system Dallas will run, and he knows stopping the run will be his primary focus.

"I think the defense they're trying to bring in is what I've done for the last 10 years," Bullard explained. "To come in and be a big end, and be present on run downs, to make it tougher for teams to run the ball — for us to get the run defense going. To have the opportunity to come here, it just fit."

While it obviously isn't ideal that Bullard doesn't offer much in the pass-rush, he isn't going to be playing on every down, anyway, and the Cowboys already have two guys in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark who are very good interior rushers.