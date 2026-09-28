Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates After Crushing Loss to Ravens in Brazil

Despite dealing with additional injuries on defense, the Dallas Cowboys nearly pulled off a thrilling win in Brazil on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, but instead suffered a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to fall to 1-2.

Brandon Aubrey tied the game for Dallas with seven seconds left but the Cowboys defense inexplicably allowed Baltimore to get into range with a 27-yard completion, giving Tyler Loop the chance to kick the game-winning 56-yard field goal with one second left.

Perhaps the last-second miscue was due to all of the injuries in the Dallas secondary. But regardless of what the final result was going to be, there was no hiding the major injury questions the Cowboys are facing headed into Week 4's matchup with the Houston Texans.

Shavon Revel, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. went down in the second half after running after Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. As he hit the sideline, Revel's right knee appeared to hyperextend and stayed down on the grass before being tended to by trainers.

Revel walked off under his own power but was listed as questionable with a right knee injury and didn't return to the game.

Fortunately, this isn't the same knee that Revel suffered a torn ACL on when he was in college at East Carolina. The fact he was able to walk off on his own is a good sign. But with Dallas already missing cornerback Cobie Durant to a hamstring injury, Revel's injury couldn't be coming at a worse time.

Revel finished the game with five total tackles (three solo).

Jalen Thompson, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) reacts to a penalty call on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson got crunched in awkward fashion while trying to make a tackle in the first half.

He stayed on the ground in visible pain and had trouble walking off the field on his own. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said it was a "struggle" for Thompson to get to the locker room.

Thompson was listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. Given the way in which in he was injured and how much trouble he had walking, there doesn't appear to be much early hope that Thompson will play in Week 4.

Dallas is already without safeties Malik Hooker (forearm) and P.J. Locke (foot) for an extended period.

Jonathan Bullard, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (90) during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard dealt with an injury during training camp and is now being hit with more issues.

Bullard suffered a calf injury during the game and was listed as questionable to return. His night ended with one total tackle.

Unlike the secondary, the Cowboys have impressive talent on the defensive line. Bullard's injury impacts the depth in the trenches but Dallas has Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Otito Ogbonnia to help hold things down.

Bullard, who signed with Dallas this offseason, entered Week 3 with two total tackles and half-a-sack on the season.

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