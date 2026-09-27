Jalen Thompson Injury: Latest News On Cowboys' Safety vs Ravens

Injuries have been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys in the secondary this season, and they're dealing with another in Week 3. During the first half of their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, starting safety Jalen Thompson suffered an apparent leg injury.

Thompson was the only remaining starter at safety after Malik Hooker suffered a fractured forearm in Week 1. In Week 2, it was his backup, PJ Locke, who was injured. For Locke, it was a torn plantar fascia.

In addition to the safeties being injured, the Cowboys are also without starting cornerback Cobie Durant, who suffered a hamstring injury after being stepped on by a teammate. As if injuries in the secondary weren't enough, the Cowboys are also without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who hurt his hamstring in their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

Thompson's injury has been called a hamstring issue, and he's currently being evaluated. Before the second-half kickoff, Thompson was officially ruled out for the game. Alijah Clark has stepped in to fill the void left by Thompson.

Cowboys S Jalen Thompson struggling to walk off the field. Alijah Clark coming in, next man up. @CBSSportsTexas @CBSSportsTexas pic.twitter.com/CJe16c4Naf — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) September 27, 2026

Jalen Thompson added in free agency to shore up pass defense

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas had a terrible pass defense in 2025 and hoped the hiring of Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator would help. His background as a defensive backs coach gave him some insight into how to slow down opposing offenses, but he needed the right players.

Thompson was tabbed as the right fit, with the Cowboys signing him to a three-year deal worth $33 million, although he can increase that to $36 million with incentives. Thompson spent the first seven seasons of his career playing for the Arizona Cardinals, where he worked with current Dallas secondary coach Ryan Smith.

Through two games, the Cowboys defense has still been one of the worst in the league against the pass and while Thompson hasn't lived up to expectations early, losing him could be detrimental to a defense that's already so thin.

Cowboys offense is also dealing with a major injury

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense hasn't been immune either, with one of their top offensive players currently on the IR. Tyler Smith, their All-Pro left guard, needed thumb surgery and has yet to make his 2026 debut. In his absence, T.J. Bass has been starting.

Dallas has faith in Bass, even though he's not the same caliber player as Smith, but they don't have the luxury of turning to a starting-caliber player behind Thompson.

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