DeMarvion Overshown Injury Scare Raises Concern Considering Cowboys LB's History

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was supposed to be improved in 2026, but that hasn't been the case in Week 1 against the New York Giants. They have been bullied throughout the opener, and to make matters worse, they're starting to deal with injuries as well.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys gave up a frustrating first down on a Cam Skattebo run, which included a fumble by the running back, who recovered the loose ball. After the play, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was slow to get off the ground.

Thankfully, Overshown was able to get up and jog off the field. His return was called questionable, with a hamstring issue being the cause. With Overshown out, the Cowboys will turn to rookie Jaishawn Barham, who will wear the green dot.

DeMarvion Overshown has a long injury history

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown dealing with an injury is concerning for Dallas considering his history. The 2023 third-round pick missed his rookie campaign when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during training camp.

During the 2024 season, he tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee, which forced him to miss much of the 2025 season as well. He missed the final two games last year due to a concussion and entered this season healthy before this issue in the opener.

Malik Hooker was also injured for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown wasn't the only starter who suffered an injury in the first game of the year. Right before the end of the third quarter, safety Malik Hooker had to exit with a forearm injury and is also questionable to return.

With Hooker out, the Cowboys turned to offseason addition P.J. Locke. The former Denver Broncos defensive back has a history of working with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was a defensive backs coach while working with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Injuries are a problem for sure, but even at full strength, the Dallas defense has been a mess. They have been pushed around on the ground by the New York offensive line. The Cowboys have also had no answer for fullback Patrick Ricard, who has been opening up running lanes throughout the night.

Just as concerning has been their inability to get the ball moving on offense. That lack of rhythm surely has a lot to do with the defense being unable to get off the field, keeping them from getting into a groove. That won't be any easier with starters going down.

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