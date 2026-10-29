Dallas Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Trade Chatter Reignited By NFL Insider

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, with less than two weeks until teams can no longer wheel and deal to improve their rosters. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means Jerry Jones will have to determine whether he's ready to go all-in and make a move to compete this season.

Dallas has a real opportunity to make a late-season push thanks to the NFC East being wide open, and at least one NFL insider believes an All-Pro pass rusher could be in his sights.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes that the team could make a push for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, after making an offer before the start of the season that ultimately fell short before the Raiders' debacle with the Baltimore Ravens.

Even though the price could be steep, La Canfora believes Jerry Jones will be willing to make a splash at the deadline.

Could Dallas Make a Play For Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby lines up before the snap in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Josh Sweat with the Cardinals. That's someone who Jerry Jones with the Cowboys has his eye on. I believe, and based on my conversations with NFL executives, they believe, Jerry Jones is going to get someone," La Canfora stated. "Maybe it is Max Crosby from the Raiders. That would be a really steep price."

La Canfora believes that the asking price for Crosby would be two first-round picks, which the Ravens initially offered before the trade was called off because Crosby failed a physical.

If the price is still two first-round picks, that would hopefully be a non-starter for Jerry Jones and company. While adding a player of Crosby's caliber would be a splash move and improve the defense, there are cheaper options that would still immediately help the team without mortgaging its future.

Sweat is one of those options. Another option is Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby. So while it's fun to dream of the Cowboys making a major play for an All-Pro like Crosby, expect the team to target someone a tier lower if they do decide to make a move before November's trade deadline.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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