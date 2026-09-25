Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson is Latest NFL Star Fined For Harmless Celebration

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil on Sunday, another offensive player is getting hit with a fine from the NFL due to celebration violations.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been fined $13,611 by the league due to “imitation of shotgunning a beer” in Week 2's win over the Washington Commanders that “constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably could be construed as being in poor taste."

Ferguson is not the only NFL star to be fined for "offensive demonstrations," with San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk, who is nicknamed "Juice," receiving the same fine, which he and his wife, Kristin, mocked on social media.

Another round: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was fined $13,611 for what the NFL said was his “imitation of shotgunning a beer” Sunday vs. Washington that “constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably could be construed as being in poor taste.” pic.twitter.com/VB8sp2zu07 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

For a league that has multiple official alcohol partnerships -- including Bud Light, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Barefoot wine -- surely a harmless celebration such as this isn't work a hefty fine, but it's asking a lot of the NFL to think with any sort of logic.

Fortunately, Ferguson will appeal the fine, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer. It would be a shame if the league decides to uphold the fine, but we wouldn't expect anything less.

Jake Ferguson is Latest Cowboys Player to Get Fined by NFL

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson is the latest Dallas player to be hit with a fine by the NFL during the early parts of this season.

In Week 1's loss to the New York Giants, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams held out the ball in front of a defender as he jogged into the end zone. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and kicker Brandon Aubrey missed the ensuing extra point to keep it at a 28-20 deficit for the Cowboys.

Aubrey's miss didn't end mattering, but Williams felt the blow of his excessive celebration. He was fined $11,941 for taunting and apologized publicly afterwards.

Ferguson shouldn't do the same, as his appeal would show. Apologizing for performing a harmless celebration with your teammates simply isn't necessary. Maybe next time, Ferguson should simply put the ball flat on the ground and walk back over to the sideline like a robot. No fun at all.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His beer shotgun celebration came on a day when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set the new franchise record for career touchdown passes, moving past Tony Romo.

Ferguson helped get him there with four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns. This came after he had just two catches for six yards in the season-opening loss to the Giants.

Ferguson and the Cowboys will kick off against the Ravens on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

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