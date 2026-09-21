Dak Prescott's Impact On Cowboys Goes Well Beyond Field As Jake Ferguson Opens Up

The Dallas Cowboys fought their way into the win column in Week 2, scoring a big win over the division rival Washington Commanders in the home opener at AT&T Stadium.

During the win, star quarterback Dak Prescott continued to put his name in the franchise record books, overtaking Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in Cowboys history. It's just the latest record that Prescott has claimed as he continues to show the positive impact he's had on the franchise.

But when it comes to the Cowboys and Prescott's teammates, his leadership extends beyond the field. Prescott is more than the team's quarterback, which was reflected when his teammates spoke about his record-setting perforrmance after the game.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was asked about Prescott's impact, but instead of discussing his on-field achievements, he shared an emotional story about how the quarterback helped him off the field in the lead-up to the season.

Dak Prescott Helped Jake Ferguson Overcome Personal Loss

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, Ferguson lost his father-in-law.

When discussing Prescott's performance, the way that his quarterback was there for him through personal loss is the first thing that came to mind.

"The man he is, he's a role model for everyone," Ferguson said. "How he carries himself, how he treats people — and I’m not talking about the football player, I’m talking about the man. The father he is, it’s unbelievable. It’s who you strive to be. He inspires me. He's been there for a lot of hard times for me. I lost my stepfather in camp, and he pulled me out of a meeting and got me together. He's a special man."

Those are the stories you often hear when Cowboys players speak about Prescott. Not only is he a leader on the field, but he's the first man to bring everyone together when times get rough.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks on the field after a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bond between Prescott and Ferguson off the field also helps their chemistry on it. On Sunday evening, Ferguson caught the touchdown that tied Prescott with Romo for the franchise lead in pass touchdowns. Prescott said he knew before the snap that something special was about to happen.

“I felt like that was the touchdown to tie [the record],” Prescott said, via the Star-Telegram. “I literally in my head said, ‘Thank you, God’ before I even snapped the ball, and it happened.”

Now that the Cowboys have a win under their belt, let's hope that the positive momentum can keep rolling. We'll find out if they can ride the wave into Rio de Janeiro in Week 3 when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens.

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