NFL Hypocrisy On Full Display In Rio After Jake Ferguson Fine For 'Shotgunning Beer'

The Dallas Cowboys landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday morning ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. While the Cowboys were en route to Brazil, star tight end Jake Ferguson received some bad news.

Ferguson was among the several NFL players to receive fines from the league office for infractions during Week 2, and the tight end's was among the most laughable.

The two-time Pro Bowler was fined $13,611 for "an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste” after one of his two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders.

Ferguson's celebration was an "imitation of shotgunning a beer." He is set to appeal the fine.

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was fined $13,611 for shotgunning an air beer 😭 pic.twitter.com/iuedh9AlCs — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 25, 2026

Ferguson was not the only NFL player to receive a fine for the same so-called "violation," with San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Kyle Juszczyk the most notable. Juszczyk, whose nickname is "Juice," has chugged juice boxes as his signature celebration throughout his career, but the league cracked down in Week 2 and fined the 49ers fullback for an "offensive demonstration" much like Ferg.

Juszczyk's fine was mocked by the 49ers star and his wife, Kristin, in a viral TikTok. Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves was also fined for a beer-related celebration.

On Friday, when the media was gathering to interview the Cowboys in Brazil, everyone began laughing at the league for a hilarious double standard after noticing the backdrop set up in Rio.

NFL Double Standard On Full Display

Jake Ferguson was fined for mimicking shotgunning a beer. Cowboys backdrop for news conference in Rio is MillerLite. pic.twitter.com/b7HzrF54zy — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 25, 2026

Beer isn't so offensive now, is it Mr. Commish?

Miller Lite is the Cowboys' exclusive beer sponsor through the 2031 season thanks to a deal that pays the team approximately $20 million per year. Outside of AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys have The Miller LiteHouse which features two beer gardens, six bars, and more.

That is allowed, but you can't enjoy an air beer on the field.

The hypocrisy doesn't stop there. Are we going to pretend that these don't exist from Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL?

Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, is kicking off the 2026 football season with a new campaign marking the return of the brand's iconic NFL team cans. So get ready for game days and pick up your #Saints cans wherever @BudLight is sold. pic.twitter.com/VBX4f1YjRx — Tina Howell (@TinaM_Howell) September 2, 2026

The attention that has been given to the recent wave of fines should alert the NFL that something is amiss. Let the players show some personality.

Let's not go back to being the No Fun League, and don't harm players for harmless acts. Especially when those harmless acts can be used to help promote the same companies that you are raking in tens of millions of dollars a year from every year.

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