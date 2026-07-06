Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Does ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to Support Chris Johnson

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge on Monday to show support for Tennessee Titans great and fellow former running back, Chris Johnson, who is stricken with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

Johnson recently did an interview with Good Morning America where he revealed his tragic diagnosis. In the wake of that, the former running back sought to bring back the challenge that became popular in years past and people are answering Johnson's call.

After being challenged by Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas, Smith went ahead and took part and showed some love for Johnson in the process.

"To my dear brother Chris Johnson, I'm dedicating this ice bucket challenge to you and to those affected by this illness," Smith said on X. "I want to take a moment to send blessing and prayers to you, your family and support you in your fight."

To my dear brother @ChrisJohnson28 I’m dedicating this #icebucketchallenge to you and to those affected by this illness. I want to take a moment to send blessings and prayers to you, your family and support you in your fight. 🙏🏿



I was challenged by @thurmanthomas and… pic.twitter.com/8wf3C5rOIz — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) July 6, 2026

Smith is just the latest former NFL running back to take part in the challenge to show support for Johnson and others who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Chris Johnson's ALS diagnosis

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson sat down for an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America and unfortunately revealed that not only has he been diagnosed with the disease, it has also progressed to the point that he needs a speech-generation device.

"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she'd make a wish with her birthday cake," he said through the device. "Today, I couldn't do that."

Johnson said there is no history of ALS in his family and doctors think he has "sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen," Johnson said.

"That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it," Johnson added.

Johnson's revelation has re-ignited debate about the connection between repetitive head trauma and ALS, which is obviously a major concern for football players.

While that was not discussed during Johnson's interview on Good Morning America, the former Titans back addressed it after in an Instagram post.

"I hope the NFL steps up, invests in research and continues working to protect players -- both now and for generations to come," Johnson said. "Together, we can push toward better treatments and, one day, a cure."

Johnson spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Titans, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, the same team Smith ended his career with.

Johnson's 2009 season was legendary, as he broke 2,000 rushing yards and finished with 2,509 yards from scrimmage, which is still the NFL record to this day.