3 Realistic Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Still Make in July

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on putting their 7-9-1 campaign to bed. They made some huge changes to their defensive coaching staff, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker leading the way.

Dallas rebuilt their defensive roster to suit his scheme, but there are still some areas where they can improve. The same is true on the offensive side of the ball, but at least there, their issues are with depth pieces.

Here we look at three players who could be on the bubble entering training camp that the Cowboys should consider making a push for.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dallas had a stellar backup center over the past couple of seasons in Brock Hoffman, but they decided not to re-sign him this offseason. They instead went with Matt Hennessy, former of the Atlanta Falcons. While Hennessy is a solid option, the Cowboys lost him to a neck injury and are experimenting with T.J. Bass as an option to back up Cooper Beebe.

Should they decide that Bass, or Nick Leverett, aren't enough, they could look to the Buffalo Bills who have several options behind Connor McGovern. Buffalo has 2024 fifth-round pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and former Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans starter Lloyd Cushenberry behind McGovern. There's also Austin Corbett, who has experience as a starting guard and center.

Buffalo could decide to try and trade one of these players once they sort out their depth chart, and Cushenberry could be the one on the outs. If so, the Cowboys would be wise to get him on their roster to give them a viable option behind Beebe.

James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All signs point to Jaydon Blue taking advantage of the opportunity to secure the RB2 job behind Javonte Williams. He's been one of the brightest stars during offseason workouts, but even if he does live up to expectations, Blue wouldn't be the ideal replacement for Williams should he miss time due to an injury.

That's why it would make sense to target another bruiser such as James Conner, who has experience working with Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. He might also be added for a late-round draft pick with the Cardinals turning toward Jermiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier ahead of Conner.

Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dallas added Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence this offseason, which gives them three pass rushers they believe in with Donovan Ezeiruaku entering his second season with the franchise. Even with their faith in these three, it wouldn't be a bad idea to explore adding more firepower off the edge, should a strong fit come available.

One option to monitor is Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I wrote that he could be on the trade market after the Steelers decided to extend Nick Herbig this offseason. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes he could be available as well, suggesting a third-round pick and a veteran player could be enough to land Highsmith.

Highsmith has 45 sacks in 90 career games and would give the Cowboys a veteran with experience in a 3-4 base defense. There might be concerns that adding him would give them too many pass rushers but following their issues in 2025, that would be an excellent problem to have.