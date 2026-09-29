Cowboys Legend Has Sage Advice For Dak Prescott Amid Play-Calling Frustrations

The Dallas Cowboys will soon be making a return to the practice field as they look to turn the page on Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

It was a string of self-inflicted wounds down the stretch that led to the Cowboys blowing an opportunity to win the game in regulation, before ultimately suffering a walk-off loss after the fastest game-winning drive in NFL history.

Dallas will need to dig deep to get over the loss, and it will all start with star quarterback Dak Prescott, who showed some clear signs of frustration with the offensive play-calling down the stretch. After the game, Prescott also called out Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff for not running the ball deep in the red zone.

Since Sunday's game, there has been a lot of discourse about whether Prescott should have gone rogue and ignored Schottenheimer's call to run a single-read play or throw the ball away, and now Cowboys legend Dez Bryant is chiming in.

Dez Bryant Offers Advice To Dak Prescott

Should Dak Prescott have ignored Schotty at the end of the game?



"This is the difference between Dak and Tony [Romo]."@Mr4thAndLong | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Ew9Nl8Kemy — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) September 28, 2026

Bryant is among those who believe Prescott should have checked out of Schottenheimer's play call to run something he was more comfortable with that had been working throughout the game.

Prescott was in rhythm, so he had a clear pulse on what the team needed in that situation. Bryant shared his thoughts on the situation on social media, urging Prescott to "take control in certain moments" going forward.

"I know [Prescott] wishes he could have that moment back. Respectfully, I’m going back to [Pickens] on a fade or a slant. I don’t know why they didn’t call a slant on the goal line, especially with [Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins] playing heavy outside," Bryant wrote on X.

"Baltimore had a hard time covering [Pickens] whenever he ran slants. The only advice I’d give [Prescott] is to take control in certain moments, especially when he’s had success in familiar types of situations."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anything would have been better than the call Schottenheimer made, so Bryant's advice is worth considering for Prescott moving forward. It may not be his personality to ignore the coach, but, like Bryant said, sometimes you need to take things into your own hands to win.

Hopefully, this was a learning experience for everyone on Sunday evening, from the players to the coaches. It can only go up from here.

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