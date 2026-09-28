Good & Not So Good From Dallas Cowboys' Soul-Snatching Loss To Ravens in NFL Rio Game

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was supposed to be a tough test, facing off against former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's undeniable strengths (running the ball and having a mobile quarterback) presented a terrible matchup for the Cowboys.

But the team was able to overcome those concerns and had momentum on their side in the final seconds of the game, knocking on the door of an upset victory. Until they didn't.

A disastrous string of events led to the Cowboys settling for a field goal, kicking a touchback, and allowing a huge play to from Jackson to Zay Flowers to set up a game-winning field goal. That all happened in seven seconds of game time.

Dallas Cowboys' Rashan Gary looks dejected after a walk-off loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. | REUTERS

It was an absolutely brutal loss for the Cowboys, and one that will be difficult to bounce-back from, but there were also some positives that everyone needs to appreciate to get through the heartbreak.

Now that we've had some time to digest the disappointment, let's take a look back at some of the good and "not so good" from Week 3 in Rio.

GOOD: Rookies Continue To Shine

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start out with some positives: the Dallas Cowboys rookie class has lived up to the hype. Caleb Downs is every bit of the player that everyone expected him to be when he came out of Ohio State as an versatile, All-American safety, but the team has also gotten a major boost from third-round pick Jaishawn Barham.

Barham has been thrown into the fire as the green dot linebacker in DeMarvion Overshown's absence, and he has not only met expectations, but he's exceeded them. He's a no-nonsense linebacker that is always flying to the ball, and he's been one of the highest-rated rookies in the entire 2026 draft class. During Sunday's game, Barham and Downs came together (twice) to stuff Derrick Henry behind the line of scrimmage, and that's not easy to do.

NOT GOOD: Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Schottenheimer can give all of the "rah rah" speeches and bring the good vibes to practices all he wants, but the coaching needs to improve. Schottenheimer is in his second year, and has appeared to degress.

There is no confidence in his play-calling and puzzling decisions, like telling Dak Prescott to throw it away on third down and kicking a touchback with the game tied in the closing seconds, backfired on the team. His clock management has been brutal, and the play-calling is less than inspiring.

He needs to find a spark, because his hot seat certainly has, and it's heating up fast.

GOOD: Brevyn Spann-Ford Is A Certified Baller

Dallas Cowboys tight ends Brevyn Spann-Ford and Jake Ferguson leave the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't say enough good things about Brevyn Spann-Ford. When he's not lighting up opponents on special teams, he's laying some incredible lead blocks that are opening up lanes for ball-carriers.

Spann-Ford may not produce as much in the passing game, though he did have a big 19-yard catch late in the game, but he brings value all across the field. It's easy to understand why the Cowboys immediately fell in love with the undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft and have kept him in Dallas ever since.

NOT GOOD: Defense Still Needs Massive Upgrades

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We were sold a lot of hype about the new and improved Dallas Cowboys defense throughout the offseason and training camp, but so far, many of the same issues we saw last year are still plaguing the team.

Dallas has a non-existent pass rush and has recorded just two sacks through three weeks. And they can't even force takeaways. Dallas has just two takeaways entering Week 4, while the rush defense continues to be a major problem, allowing 179 rushing yards per game.

Something needs to change: and it starts with bringing in better talent, because the current rotation of players is not getting the job done.

GOOD: Javonte Williams Finally Wakes Up

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams breaks a long run against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium | REUTERS

The Dallas Cowboys' running game struggled throughout the first two weeks of the season, but things got back on track for Javonte Williams in Rio.

He finally had the type of production Dallas expects from him after his breakout season in 2025, rushing 19 times for 98 yards and one touchdown. Averaging 5.2 yards per clip, Williams reminded everyone why he was deserving of his three-year, $24 million contract extension over the summer.

NOT GOOD: Terence 'Not A Man Of' Steele

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terence Steele has been a liability throughout the past few seasons, and he was a major question mark entering 2026. There have always been questions about Steele's consistency, and he just doesn't seem to be able to put it together.

Perhaps it's time to finally pull the plug on the Terence Steele experiment, and see what the recently acquired Broderick Jones can bring to the trenches.

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