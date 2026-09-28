Portuguese Broadcast Call Of Cowboys' Walk-Off Loss To Ravens Rubs Salt In Wounds

PAIN. If you could write a recap of the Dallas Cowboys' gut-wrenching loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in just one word, that's all you would need. That would also take about as long as the Ravens' game-winning drive, which started with seven seconds left on the clock.

Ultimately, the Cowboys watched victory slip away after lining up at the one-yard line with less than a minute left in the game.

A catastrophic string of mistakes led to the Cowboys snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and watching the Ravens celebrate after a 56-yard walk-off field goal from Tyler Loop at Maracana Stadium.

Perhaps it was appropriate that the first-ever Rio game came down to a kick, but it was a painful way for the Cowboys to go out. For the Ravens, meanwhile, it was an epic win that Loop celebrated by giving a nod to one of the biggest soccer stars in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his iconic "Siuuu" celebration.

That visual is going to linger with Cowboys Nation for a while, and the "Siuuu" celebration is going to hit different from this point on.

But what no one could be prepared for was just how brutal it is to relive the moment with the Portuguese broadcast announcer, Everaldo Marques, calling the walk-off field goal. It is an admittedly incredible call, far better than Jim Nantz's "Trio in Rio" one-liner, but it stings like none other.

Portuguese Broadcast Calls Cowboys-Ravens Walk-Off

TYLER LOOP COM O FIELD GOAL DA VITÓRIAAAAAA! 🤯🤯



RAVENS VENCEM O PRIMEIRO NFL RIO GAME DA HISTÓRIA! 🇧🇷



📺: #BALvsDAL ao vivo no @sportv e GETV pic.twitter.com/S7wYcMVg9q — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 27, 2026

Everaldo Marques delivered the call of the season to date with his electric play-by-play of Loop's game-winning field goal.

“The first-ever NFL game in the Maracana could be decided with a shot on goal, as this stadium’s history is used to," Marquez said. "56 yards for Tyler Loop to try to win the game for the Ravens.

"Here’s the snap, here’s the kick towards... GOOOOOOOOOOL! GO BALTIMORE RAVENS! IN THE LAST SECOND!!!”

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop celebrates a game-winning field against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As painful as the call was, you have to respect the enthusiasm and excitement that Marquez brought to the broadcast, and it highlights part of what makes the international games so special.

Of course, it's much more enjoyable and much more special when your team is on the right side of the walk-off kick. Let's hope the Cowboys can regroup from the heartbreaking loss and bounce back next weekend against the Houston Texans on the road.

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