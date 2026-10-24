Dallas Cowboys Legend Throws Shade at Brian Schottenheimer's Lack of Offensive Identity

The Dallas Cowboys have been forced into a lot of soul-searching in recent weeks, following back-to-back embarrassing losses. Most recently, the team put up a stinker against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, with the offense again struggling.

Dallas entered the season returning all 11 starters on offense, so there were some high hopes for the team. Over the past two weeks, however, they have failed to live up to expectations.

Cowboys legend Terrell Owens is among those sharing his thoughts about where it is all going wrong for Dallas, and not only does the front office have some issues when it comes to roster construction, but Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams need to step up their game and improve play-calling.

His comments follow Troy Aikman's criticism of the wide receiver's route-running. Owens discussed the topic during a recent episode of his Get To The Point podcast.

Brian Schottenheimer, Klayton Adams Under Fire

Terrell Owens defends Dak Prescott and blames Jerry and Stephen Jones for the Dallas Cowboys' roster construction failures



Terrell Owens: "They start blaming Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones. They're the ones that are making those decisions. Those are the guys that are shelling out… pic.twitter.com/vEEyfFFv5w — nuel (@c68ty) October 21, 2026

"You got to have some playmakers. You got to have some game changers. And then I don't know who the offensive coordinator is, but you got to call some explosive plays. But in order to have explosive plays, you got to have explosive players," Owens said.

"At some point, yeah, you're paying all these guys money, but then again, everybody that's calling the plays, they're making money too. So the offensive coordinator, they got to put these players that they have in positions to win, according to what their abilities are."

He has a point. At some point, the coach needs to take accountability for the team's failures, especially when those failures include watching an All-World offense sputter. Schottenheimer needs to start taking some accountability.

Owens also acknowledged the front office's own failures when it comes to paying the right people on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They start blaming Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones," he addedThey're the ones that are making those decisions. Those are the guys that are shelling out $100 million receivers that are not putting up $100 million production."

Will that happen? We will find out eventually, but until then, we'll have to see if the team can fnd some progress against a struggling Eagles team in Week 7.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles on Monday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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