Cowboys' List of 2027 NFL Draft Picks After Broderick Jones, Nate Thomas Trades

As the Dallas Cowboys went through the process of putting their 53-man roster together on Saturday and Sunday, the team also pulled off a pair of trades, both of which involved offensive linemen.

First, Dallas added offensive tackle Broderick Jones in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw the Cowboys give up third- and sixth-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft while receiving a 2027 fourth-rounder back along with Jones.

Then, on Sunday, Dallas unloaded a tackle in Nate Thomas, with the Cowboys shipping him off to the Houston Texans for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

With those moves, here's an updated look at where things stand with the Cowboys' list of 2027 NFL Draft picks.

Cowboys 2027 NFL Draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After adding the seventh-rounder in the Thomas trade, Dallas now has one pick in five of seven rounds, with no selections in the third and fifth rounds.

Round 1 (own or GB)

Round 2

Round 4 (via PIT)

Round 6

Round 7 (via HOU)

The higher of the Cowboys' two first-round picks will go to the New York Jets thanks to the Quinnen Williams trade. We'll know which one exactly once 2026 records are set.

The fourth-round pick comes back from the Steelers in the Jones trade, and the Steelers parted with their third-rounder and the sixth-rounder they acquired from Pittsburgh in the George Pickens trade. Dallas still owns its own sixth, though.

Before the Thomas trade, the Cowboys didn't have their seventh-round pick as a result of the 2026 NFL Draft trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that saw Dallas move back in Round 1.

Why Cowboys made Jones, Thomas trades

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys went into the offseason thinking Thomas would compete for the left tackle job, but that plan was abandoned because Thomas simply didn't show enough progress in his development.

And things didn't change much the rest of the offseason, as the former seventh-round pick was inconsistent, at best. Adding to that, the Cowboys' other swing tackle option, fourth-round pick Drew Shelton, looked overmatched in his reps and it was clear Shelton wasn't ready for primetime.

The developments with Shelton and Thomas were concerning because the Cowboys don't exactly have sure things in their starters, Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.

Both players have not been good the past few years, and Guyton has struggled to stay on the field because of injury. The Cowboys needed a better option and the hope is they found that in Jones.

While Jones has had his issues during his career, his track record still suggests he's a better option than both Shelton and Thomas. Jones has played at both tackle spots and has more experience than the aforementioned tackles the Cowboys had as swing options behind Guyton and Steele.

With Jones coming aboard and the Cowboys still having interest in keeping Shelton and developing him further, Dallas was left in a scenario in which Thomas was likely to get cut from the roster, so being able to get something for him was a win for Dallas.

We wouldn't say the Cowboys are out of the woods yet at tackle after the trade for Jones, but we would say they are in better shape than they were before the deal.