Dallas Cowboys Pull Off Best-Case Scenario with Eagles Trade, Malachi Lawrence Pick

With the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

After trading up to No. 11 for their first pick, the Cowboys went in the opposite direction with their second pick, moving back to 23. The most surprising part of that trade back was that it came with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nevertheless, it was a much-needed deal for the Cowboys, as they only have one Day 2 pick but now have some extra ammo with two more fourth-rounders (pick Nos. 114 and 137) from the Eagles that could help Dallas get another pick on Friday.

Lawrence is the Cowboys' second pick of Round 1 after Dallas took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick. As we suspected, Dallas went all defense in Round 1, which was absolutely necessary for the Cowboys to do.

Not only did we love the trade that gets the extra draft capital for the Cowboys, we also loved the selection of

Cowboys cap off Round 1 with great pick

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After finishing tied with the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, Dallas entered the offseason with edge rusher being a top priority.

The Cowboys first addressed the need by trading for Rashan Gary, but that was hardly enough because Dallas still had a hole on the other side that needed to be filled. Not to mention, Gary is a bit of a question mark himself after disappearing for the Green Bay Packers in the second half of last season.

Lawrence was productive at UFC, posting 19.5 sacks over the past three seasons, including seven or more twice. In 2025, he had seven sacks and a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 89.5, which ranked 33rd at his position.

Lawrence offers an intriguing blend of size, length and athleticism that gives him a variety of ways to get after the quarterback. He is best described as explosive, and he offers some versatility with his ability to rush from the inside or off the edge.

With some more development in the NFL, there's a path for the UCF product to be a perennial Pro Bowler, and he has the chops to be the immediate impact player Dallas needs opposite Gary.

With Downs and Lawrence in tow, the Cowboys have gotten their 2026 NFL Draft off to a great start.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 1 (Round 1): Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)