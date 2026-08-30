Cowboys Trade Offensive Tackle Who Entered Camp Competing for Starting Job

A seventh-round pick out of Louisiana in 2024, Nate Thomas did enough to earn the swing tackle spot for the Dallas Cowboys this past season. He appeared in all 17 games and had four starts, playing well enough that he was in contention for a starting job in 2026.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before training camp that returning starter Tyler Guyton would need to fend off Thomas for the role. That competition didn't last long as Guyton stood out as the best option for Dallas.

That meant Thomas would battle rookie Drew Shelton for the swing tackle position. Neither ran away with that job, which led to a move this weekend as the Cowboys added Broderick Jones in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Jones on the roster, Thomas was suddenly on the roster bubble, and the Cowboys decided to move on.

Dallas didn't release Thomas, however, as they were able to find a trade partner. According to Ian Rapoport, Thomas will stay in Texas as he was traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 53-man roster cut down.

Source: The #Texans are trading for #Cowboys OT Nathan Thomas, adding some depth on their offensive line. He stays in-state. pic.twitter.com/8ggyouQlwt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

Moving on from Thomas means Shelton and Jones will likely be the only reserve tackles on the roster. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Cowboys look for more help, however, especially if Jones winds up pushing Terence Steele out of the starting spot on the right side. Steele is the veteran of the offensive line, but has had issues with consistency throughout camp.

Nate Thomas struggled to earn his spot with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas blocks New Orleans Saints linebacker Anfernee Jennings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortly after the "battle" for the starting job was announced, we asked if there really was a competition or if the Cowboys were trying to motivate Guyton. It became clear that it was most likely a motivation tactic, especially since Thomas couldn't fend off Shelton, a fourth-round pick who wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire.

To his credit, Thomas was able to move defenders in the run game, but his pass protection left a lot to be desired. He especially struggled with speed rushers, which could have been a major issue for the Cowboys had they needed to lean on him during the regular season.

Dallas should be applauded for adding a late-round pick for Thomas, picking up a seventh-rounder from Houston. That might not seem like much, but Dallas had just four picks following the Jones trade, making this an important move.

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