Cowboys' New Defensive Triplets Earn Higher Ranking Without Micah Parsons

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys had a very public contract dispute taking place with Micah Parsons. In the end, the Cowboys decided to move on, sending Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

After making the move, Jerry Jones said his goal was to pay multiple players, rather than just one, which would allow them to build a better defense. This comment seemed laughable when their defense was one of the worst the NFL has ever seen in 2025. The honest truth, however, is that their defense was so bad that even someone as talented as Parsons wouldn't have fixed it.

That doesn't mean everything was handled correctly by Jones, but in the end, he has a chance to "win" the trade if the Cowboys boast a better defense in 2026. While we have to wait for the regular season to determine this, early signs are positive.

Cowboys defensive triplets offer plenty of promise

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One such sign is the team's placement in a recent NFL defensive triplets ranking from SI.com's Gilberto Manzano. Last year, Manzano had Dallas 21st with Parsons, but this year their triplets, which include defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and safety Caleb Downs, come in at No. 18.

"Last year, I had the Cowboys’ trio of Micah Parsons, Overshown and DaRon Bland ranked 21st. Dallas no longer has Parsons, but it did manage to add depth across its defense. Williams is now the new face of the defensive front, and Downs, the 2026 No. 11 pick, has the versatility to provide a sizable boost for the secondary," Manzano wrote.

"Yes, the Cowboys are still missing a star edge rusher, but they appear to be in a better position to account for the loss of Parsons, who was traded to Green Bay two weeks before the 2025 season. Also, it didn’t help that Overshown was still working his way back from a significant knee injury that limited him to six games last year."

Quinnen Williams will anchor the defense

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Overshown is the only returning triplet Manzano names, which shows that Jones truly did try and rebuild the unit. Downs is expected to develop into the leader of the entire defense, but right now, they're built around Williams.

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft helped the Dallas defense improve to the point they reeled off three wins in a row, and he's expected to do even more under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They plan to focus more on shutting down the run, which is where Williams shines.

Overshown is the flashiest player of the group, but he needs to find a way to stay healthy. If he can do that, he could develop into a major star. He's capable of playing against the run and the pass, and has a nose for the football.

Outside of these three players, the Cowboys are expected to have a much stronger unit overall this season. They don't have a generational talent such as Parsons, but their depth overall is vastly improved.

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